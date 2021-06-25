checkAd

ERES REIT Kick Starts 2021 Growth With Two Multi-Residential Acquisitions in the Netherlands for Combined €47MM

TORONTO, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:ERE.UN, “ERES” or the “REIT”) announced today that it has entered into purchase agreements to acquire two multi-residential properties in the Netherlands.

The first property, located at the Velperweg, east of the city centre of Arnhem (the “Villa Property”), is comprised of 104 residential units, each with a corresponding parking space, as well as ancillary commercial space. The Villa Property, which is 100% owned and currently 98% leased at an occupied Average Monthly Rent (“AMR”) of €922, will be purchased for €28.5 million (approximately C$41.9 million) (excluding transaction costs and fees). Approximately 97% of the residential units are liberalized, of which the large majority are leased in the mid-market sector and provide potential organic rental growth. Almost all remaining regulated units are eligible for liberalization upon turnover, providing potential for incremental uplift of rents upon conversion.

The Villa Property is well-located at a walking distance of only 10 minutes from the city centre, with excellent proximity to restaurants, local shops, highways and the Velperpoort train station. It is situated near three other properties already owned by ERES throughout Arnhem, allowing for operational synergies with the Villa Property which will be managed by ERES’s existing asset and property manager already established in the region. As it was recently renovated in 2019, the Villa Property is not expected to require significant capital expenditure in the near future.

The second property is a newly built multi-residential property located in Amsterdam (the “De Horizon Property”), comprised of 33 residential units, and will be 100% owned by the REIT. The De Horizon Property will be purchased for €18.48 million (approximately C$27.1 million) (excluding transaction costs and fees).

The De Horizon Property is located in the Oostenburg district of Amsterdam, a growing new neighbourhood within the city centre characterized by an attractive mix of residential homes, recreational spaces, hospitality and office space. It is situated next to the beautiful waterfront, within a short walking distance to the tram, a 10 minute bike ride to Amsterdam Central Station, and provides easy access to major highways. As it was recently completed in November 2020, the De Horizon Property is not expected to require significant capital expenditure in the near future. The De Horizon Property is also strategically well-located near a significant proportion of ERES’s existing Amsterdam portfolio, allowing for operational efficiency and synergies.

