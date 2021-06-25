checkAd

PLUS Products Files Early Warning Report on Behalf of Director, Matt Schmidt

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQX: PLPRF) (the “Company” or “PLUS”) has filed an Early Warning Report (the “Report”) as required by National Instrument 62-103 on behalf of Matt Schmidt regarding his holdings in the Company in connection with an acquisition of Class B Common Shares (“Class B Subordinate Voting Shares”) issued pursuant to Restricted Stock Units awarded to Mr. Schmidt (the “Issuance”). 

The Issuance was structured, in part, to preserve the Company’s status as a “foreign private issuer” under Rule 3b-4 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Prior to the Issuance, Mr.  Schmidt owned 15,100,000 Class B Subordinate Voting Shares, representing 100% of the issued and outstanding Class B Subordinate Voting Shares. Such shares are convertible on a 200 to 1 basis into 75,500 Common Shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”). Mr. Schmidt also owns 100 Common Shares.

After giving effect to the Issuance, Mr. Schmidt owns 25,100,000 Class B Subordinate Voting Shares and 100 Common Shares. Mr. Schmidt owns 100% of the issued and outstanding Class B Subordinate Voting Shares.

Mr. Schmidt’s effective economic and voting interests in the Company are equivalent to the 125,700 Common Shares which his Class B Subordinate Voting Shares are convertible into on a 200 to 1 basis (and including his current Common Share holdings), representing a 0.26% interest in the overall voting shares of the Issuer.

Further, Mr. Schmidt has previously entered into an agreement with the Company such that in the case of any shareholder action that would entitle holders of Class B Subordinate Voting Shares to vote as a separate class or series, and the requisite majority of holders of Common Shares have approved such action, Mr. Schmidt will: (a) vote all of his Class B Subordinate Voting Shares in favor of such shareholder action and (b) execute and deliver all resolutions, consents and other instruments, related to his Class B Subordinate Voting Share holdings, in favor of such shareholder action.

Mr. Schmidt acquired the securities for purposes described above and may, depending on market and other conditions, increase, decrease or change his beneficial ownership over the Class B Subordinate Voting Shares, Common Shares, or other securities of the Company through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances, exercise of convertible securities or otherwise.

