Azarga Uranium Annual General and Special Meeting 2021 Voting Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / AZARGA URANIUM CORP. (TSX:AZZ)(OTCQB:AZZUF)(FRA:P8AA) ("Azarga Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions put forward at the Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / AZARGA URANIUM CORP. (TSX:AZZ)(OTCQB:AZZUF)(FRA:P8AA) ("Azarga Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions put forward at the Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") of the Company's shareholders (the "Shareholders") held 25 June 2021, as further described in the Company's information circular dated 12 May 2021, were approved, including the following:

  • Election of Directors: the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated 12 May 2021 for the Meeting of the Company held on 25 June 2021: Glenn Catchpole, Matthew O'Kane, Sandra MacKay, Joseph Havlin, Todd Hilditch and Delos Cy Jamison were all elected as Directors until the next annual general meeting of the Shareholders. Detailed results of the vote for the election of Directors held at the Meeting are set out below:
 

For

% For

Withheld/Abstain

%

Broker
Non-Votes

Glenn Catchpole

79,571,460

85.92

13,036,534

14.08

9,101,875

Matthew O'Kane

85,375,211

92.19

7,232,783

7.81

9,101,875

Sandra MacKay

86,170,362

93.05

6,437,632

6.95

9,101,875

Joseph Havlin

83,783,211

