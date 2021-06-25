checkAd

Eve & Co Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.06.2021, 23:01   

STRATHROY, Ontario, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eve & Co Incorporated (“Eve & Co” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: EVE; OTCQX: EEVVF) announces the results of its 2021 Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of shareholders held virtually on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

Shareholders approved all the resolutions detailed in the management information circular of the Company dated May 14, 2021 (the “Circular”), namely:

  • Electing all the nominees to the Board of Directors of the Company;
  • Re-appointing Davidson & Company LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to determine the auditor’s compensation; and
  • Approving the Company’s stock option plan for the ensuing year in accordance with the requirements of the TSX Venture Requirements

A total of 9,085,059 common shares of the Company were voted at the AGM, representing approximately 31.56% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, with the following results:

  Votes
  For % Withheld % Total
Yasir Naqvi as Director 8,622,187 94.91% 462,872 5.09% 9,085,059
Ravi Sood as Director 8,614,240 94.82% 470,819 5.18% 9,085,059
Melinda Rombouts as Director 8,616,960 94.85% 468,099 5.15% 9,085,059
Appointment of Auditor 8,776,702 96.48% 319,943 3.52% 9,096,645
Approval of Stock Option Plan 8,598,248 94.64% 486,811 5.36% 9,085,059

Following the AGM, the board of directors of the Company confirmed the results of the AGM.

ABOUT EVE & CO

Eve & Co, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Natural MedCo Ltd., holds cultivation and processing licences under the Cannabis Act (Canada) for the production and sale of various cannabis products, including dried cannabis, cannabis plants and extraction of cannabis oil and has received EU GMP certification. Natural MedCo Ltd. was Canada’s first female-founded licensed producer of medicinal marijuana and received its cultivation licence from Health Canada in 2016. Eve & Co is led by a team of agricultural experts and has a licensed 1,000,000 sq. ft. greenhouse located in Strathroy, Ontario.

