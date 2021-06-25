Optum Addresses Clinician Shortage in Hemet and Makes it Easier to Access Health Care Services

Optum team members, community leaders and residents today celebrated the grand opening of the Optum-Hemet Clinic and Community Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and community open house. The new clinic, pharmacy and community center addresses a clinician shortage in Hemet and makes it easier for people to get the health care services they need in one location.

The integrated facility provides a full range of primary care services for children and adults, an on-site pharmacy, radiology imaging services, access to an adjacent community center and, coming soon, an on-site laboratory. The community center includes a free full-service gym, a multipurpose room for healthy lifestyle classes and community rooms for small group gatherings. There is also a social worker who helps people connect with food banks, transportation and other community support services.

“We want to make it easier for people to access the health care and social support they need,” said Dr. Amar Desai, CEO, Optum California. “By bringing together multiple health care services under one roof we hope to improve the health and wellness of the Hemet community.”

Riverside County has health care access challenges. The Health Resources and Services Administration has designated Hemet as a “Health Professional Shortage Area.” In addition, according to the California Healthcare Foundation, the Inland Empire has fewer primary care and specialty physicians per 100,000 residents than other California regions. The region has only 42 primary care physicians per 100,000 residents, compared with 60 statewide, and just 83 specialists per 100,000 people, compared with 131 statewide.

“Increasing access to health care is critical,” said Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh (R-Yucaipa), who attended the ribbon-cutting event. “I am pleased to be here and tour this new facility and appreciate Optum’s commitment to improving the health and wellness of the Hemet community.”

Open to the general public, the new community center offers educational and entertaining programs and classes for all ages, including fitness for all ability levels, arts and crafts, and health and wellness topics. The center will host in-person classes and programs in compliance with following state and local COVID-19 guidelines.

As part of the grand opening event, Optum presented a $1,000 grant to the Salvation Army to support the organization’s summer programs. “We are excited to have the Optum-Hemet Clinic open its doors in our community,” said Lieutenant James Fleming, corps officer, Salvation Army. “We look forward to partnering with the clinic for future events to help the community of Hemet thrive.”

Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, guests were invited to tour the new clinic and learn more about the services that will be available for the community. Community center classes are open to the public at no cost. Class registration and more information can be found at OptumCare.com/HemetValley.

