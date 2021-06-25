Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Symbol Change For OTC Markets

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. ("Zinc8" or the "Company") (CSE:ZAIR)(OTC PINK:ZAIRF)(FSE:0E9) announces that its common shares trading on the OTC Markets will begin trading under the symbol ZAIRF at the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. (" Zinc8 " or the " Company ") (CSE:ZAIR)(OTC PINK:ZAIRF)(FSE:0E9) announces that its common shares trading on the OTC Markets will begin trading under the symbol ZAIRF at the market open, June 28, 2021.

The Company effected the OTC Markets symbol change to align with its name change which was effective in 2020. The new trading symbol is similar to the trading symbol on what has so far been its main trading exchange, the Canadian Securities Exchange. As a result of the focus of our engagements and potential customers in the United States, management believes that US interest will continue to build.

The Company's common shares will also continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ZAIR and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 0E9.

About Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc.

Zinc8 has assembled an experienced team to execute the development and commercialization of a dependable low-cost zinc-air battery. This mass storage system offers both environmental and efficiency benefits. Zinc8 strives to meet the growing need for secure and reliable power.

To watch a short video outlining Zinc8's technology, please visit https://zinc8energy.com.

More about the Zinc8 Energy Storage System (ESS)

The Zinc8 ESS is a modular Energy Storage System designed to deliver power in the range 20kW - 50MW with capacity of 8 hours of storage duration or higher. With the advantage of rechargeable zinc-air flow battery technology, the system can be configured to support a wide range of long-duration applications for microgrids and utilities. Since the energy storage capacity of the system is determined only by the size of the zinc storage tank, a very cost-effective and scalable solution now exists as an alternative to the fixed power/energy ratio of the lithium ion battery.

Technology

The Zinc8 ESS is based upon unique patented zinc-air battery technology. Energy is stored in the form of zinc particles, similar in size to grains of sand. When the system is delivering power, the zinc particles are combined with oxygen drawn from the surrounding air. When the system is recharging, zinc particles are regenerated, and oxygen is returned to the surrounding air.

Applications

The flexibility of the Zinc8 ESS enables it to service a wide range of applications. Typical examples include:

Smoothing energy derived from renewable sources such as wind and solar

Commercial/Industrial backup replacing diesel generators

Industrial and grid scale, on-demand power for peak shaving and standby reserves

Grid-scale services such as alleviating grid congestion, deferring transmission/distribution upgrades, energy trading and arbitrage, and increasing renewable energy penetration.

Architecture