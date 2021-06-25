checkAd

Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Symbol Change For OTC Markets

Autor: Accesswire
25.06.2021, 23:30  |  48   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. ("Zinc8" or the "Company") (CSE:ZAIR)(OTC PINK:ZAIRF)(FSE:0E9) announces that its common shares trading on the OTC Markets will begin trading under the symbol ZAIRF at the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. ("Zinc8" or the "Company") (CSE:ZAIR)(OTC PINK:ZAIRF)(FSE:0E9) announces that its common shares trading on the OTC Markets will begin trading under the symbol ZAIRF at the market open, June 28, 2021.

A close up of a logoDescription automatically generated
Foto: Accesswire

The Company effected the OTC Markets symbol change to align with its name change which was effective in 2020. The new trading symbol is similar to the trading symbol on what has so far been its main trading exchange, the Canadian Securities Exchange. As a result of the focus of our engagements and potential customers in the United States, management believes that US interest will continue to build.

The Company's common shares will also continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ZAIR and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 0E9.

About Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc.
Zinc8 has assembled an experienced team to execute the development and commercialization of a dependable low-cost zinc-air battery. This mass storage system offers both environmental and efficiency benefits. Zinc8 strives to meet the growing need for secure and reliable power.

To watch a short video outlining Zinc8's technology, please visit https://zinc8energy.com.

More about the Zinc8 Energy Storage System (ESS)
The Zinc8 ESS is a modular Energy Storage System designed to deliver power in the range 20kW - 50MW with capacity of 8 hours of storage duration or higher. With the advantage of rechargeable zinc-air flow battery technology, the system can be configured to support a wide range of long-duration applications for microgrids and utilities. Since the energy storage capacity of the system is determined only by the size of the zinc storage tank, a very cost-effective and scalable solution now exists as an alternative to the fixed power/energy ratio of the lithium ion battery.

A picture containing indoor, book, shelf, roomDescription automatically generated
Foto: Accesswire

Technology
The Zinc8 ESS is based upon unique patented zinc-air battery technology. Energy is stored in the form of zinc particles, similar in size to grains of sand. When the system is delivering power, the zinc particles are combined with oxygen drawn from the surrounding air. When the system is recharging, zinc particles are regenerated, and oxygen is returned to the surrounding air.

Applications
The flexibility of the Zinc8 ESS enables it to service a wide range of applications. Typical examples include:

  • Smoothing energy derived from renewable sources such as wind and solar
  • Commercial/Industrial backup replacing diesel generators
  • Industrial and grid scale, on-demand power for peak shaving and standby reserves
  • Grid-scale services such as alleviating grid congestion, deferring transmission/distribution upgrades, energy trading and arbitrage, and increasing renewable energy penetration.

Architecture

Seite 1 von 3
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Symbol Change For OTC Markets VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. ("Zinc8" or the "Company") (CSE:ZAIR)(OTC PINK:ZAIRF)(FSE:0E9) announces that its common shares trading on the OTC Markets will begin trading under the symbol ZAIRF at the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MorphoSys and Incyte Announce Positive CHMP Opinion for Tafasitamab in Combination with ...
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
GreenBank Completes First Tranche of Investment in Beelivery, the Fast-Growing and Profitable ...
Lincoln Gold Announces Signing of Drill Contract for the Pine Grove Property
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Announces Inhaled CTGF Inhibitor PRS-220 for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Southern Empire Provides Oro Cruz Project Historical Mine Dumps Assay Results and Preliminary ...
AEX Gold Inc. Announces Management Change
This Week on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon, 6/25
Galaxy Next Generation's G2 Visual Arts Awarded Gold K-12 New Product by Spaces4Learning
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua Signs 3-Year Endorsement Agreement with Love Hemp Group ...
Gold Mountain Provides Corporate Update and Guidance for H2 2021
Portland Fire & Rescue Selects BK Technologies' BKR 5000
AmmPower Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Hydrogen One
ROK Resources Announces Second Closing of The Note Financing
HIVE Expands Its Growth Strategy in Sweden by Sourcing More Green Energy
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.06.21
Analystenreport über Zimtu Capital
07.06.21
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Settlement Agreement
31.05.21
Zinc8 Energy Solutions First Quarter 2021 Financial Results