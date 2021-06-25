checkAd

Ayr Wellness Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting and Termination of Voting Agreements

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.06.2021, 23:52  |  20   |   |   

TORONTO, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRWF) (“Ayr” or the “Company”), a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO), is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 24, 2021 (the “Meeting”).

At the Meeting, the votes were overwhelmingly cast in favor of all items of business, including (i) the re-appointment of Jonathan Sandelman, Charles Miles, Chris R. Burggraeve, Louis F. Karger, Glenn Isaacson and William Pfeiffer as directors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of the Company’s shareholders, (ii) the re-appointment of MNP LLP as auditor of the Company, and (iii) the amendment of Ayr’s articles to revise certain defined terms to better reflect applicable statutory provisions and to make certain other administrative changes, in each case, as more particularly described in Ayr’s management information circular dated May 27, 2021 (the “Circular”).

In addition, Ayr announced that its voting agreements with (i) Mercer Park CB, L.P., and (ii) AIM Securities Public Direct AHM, LLC (together, the “Shareholders”), pursuant to which the Shareholders agreed not to vote their shares in respect of the election of directors of the Company, were each terminated as of June 23, 2021.

A copy of the Circular is, and Ayr’s revised articles will be, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under Ayr’s profile.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr is an expanding vertically integrated, U.S. multi-state cannabis operator, focused on delivering the highest quality cannabis products and customer experience throughout its footprint. Based on the belief that everything starts with the quality of the plant, the Company is focused on superior cultivation to grow superior branded cannabis products. Ayr strives to enrich consumers’ experience every day through the wellness and wonder of cannabis.

Ayr’s leadership team brings proven expertise in growing successful businesses through disciplined operational and financial management, and is committed to driving positive impact for customers, employees and the communities they touch. For more information, please visit www.ayrwellness.com.

Company Contact:

Megan Kulick
Head of Investor Relations
T: (646) 977-7914
Email: IR@ayrwellness.com 


Media Contact:

Robert Vanisko
VP, Corporate Communications
Email: robert.vanisko@ayrwellness.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Brian Pinkston
MATTIO Communications
T: (703) 926-9159
Email: ir@mattio.com 
Email: ir@ayrwellness.com 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ayr Wellness Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting and Termination of Voting Agreements TORONTO, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRWF) (“Ayr” or the “Company”), a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO), is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Plug Power Issues Corporate ESG Report for the Year 2020
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Free Crackle App to Launch on TCL
Freddie Mac Prices $743 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-743
Astellas Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult Patients with ...
Collective Mining Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Combined Shareholders' Meeting of June 25, 2021: All the resolutions submitted have been adopted
Sanofi: Libtayo (cemiplimab) approved by the European Commission as the first immunotherapy indicated for ...
ArcelorMittal Announces the Results of its Offer to Purchase for Cash Any and All of its 3.600% ...
Y-mAbs’ 177Lu-omburtamab-DTPA for the Treatment of Patients with Medulloblastoma Receives ...
Titel
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
Plug Power Issues Corporate ESG Report for the Year 2020
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Free Crackle App to Launch on TCL
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus