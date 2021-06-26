checkAd

Trident Acquisitions Corp. Files 10K/A

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.06.2021, 00:08  |  48   |   |   

NEW YORK, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Acquisitions Corp. (the “Company”) filed a Form 10-K/A for the period ended March 31, 2021 on June 25, 2021 after receiving a second notice from Nasdaq (the “Second Nasdaq Notice”) on June 21, 2021. The Second Nasdaq Notice stated that, since the Company had not yet filed its Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021 (the “Form 10-Q Deficiency”), such deficiency serves as an additional basis for delisting the Company’s securities. The Second Nasdaq Notice provided formal notification to the Company that the Panel will consider the Form 10-Q Deficiency at the hearing to be held in connection with the notice the Company received from Nasdaq on June 3, 2021, stating that the Company was not in compliance with Listing Rule IM-5101-2 (the “First Nasdaq Notice”). Today’s filing of the Form 10-K/A allows the Company to imminently file the Form 10-Q, seeking to clear the delinquency.

The Company’s filing of the Form 10-K/A marks the Company’s progress in finalizing its accounting analysis for the Warrants. The Company expects to file its 10-Q as soon as possible. As a reminder, on April 12, 2021, the Acting Director of the Division of Corporation Finance and Acting Chief Accountant of the Securities and Exchange Commission together issued a public statement (the “SEC Warrant Accounting Statement”) on accounting and reporting considerations for warrants issued by special purpose acquisition companies (“SPACs”). The SEC Warrant Accounting Statement discussed “certain features of warrants issued in SPAC transactions” that “may be common across many entities.” The SEC Warrant Accounting Statement indicated that when one or more of such features is included in a warrant, the warrant “should be classified as a liability measured at fair value, with changes in fair value each period reported in earnings.” As a SPAC, the Company has taken all necessary steps to align with the SEC Warrant Accounting Statement.

The Company’s securities will continue to trade on Nasdaq throughout the hearing process and any additional extension period that may be granted by the Panel.

Although there can be no assurance that the hearing before the Panel will be successful, the Company is confident that it will be granted additional time in order to complete its previously announced business combination with Autolotto, Inc., doing business as Lottery.com, which would result in the Company ceasing to be a SPAC and therefore mooting out the deficiency set forth in the First Nasdaq Notice.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Trident Acquisitions Corp. Files 10K/A NEW YORK, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Trident Acquisitions Corp. (the “Company”) filed a Form 10-K/A for the period ended March 31, 2021 on June 25, 2021 after receiving a second notice from Nasdaq (the “Second Nasdaq Notice”) on June 21, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Plug Power Issues Corporate ESG Report for the Year 2020
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Free Crackle App to Launch on TCL
Freddie Mac Prices $743 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-743
Astellas Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult Patients with ...
Collective Mining Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Combined Shareholders' Meeting of June 25, 2021: All the resolutions submitted have been adopted
Sanofi: Libtayo (cemiplimab) approved by the European Commission as the first immunotherapy indicated for ...
ArcelorMittal Announces the Results of its Offer to Purchase for Cash Any and All of its 3.600% ...
Y-mAbs’ 177Lu-omburtamab-DTPA for the Treatment of Patients with Medulloblastoma Receives ...
Titel
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
Plug Power Issues Corporate ESG Report for the Year 2020
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Free Crackle App to Launch on TCL
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus