Trident Acquisitions Corp. Files 10K/A

NEW YORK, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Acquisitions Corp. (the “Company”) filed a Form 10-K/A for the period ended March 31, 2021 on June 25, 2021 after receiving a second notice from Nasdaq (the “Second Nasdaq Notice”) on June 21, 2021. The Second Nasdaq Notice stated that, since the Company had not yet filed its Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021 (the “Form 10-Q Deficiency”), such deficiency serves as an additional basis for delisting the Company’s securities. The Second Nasdaq Notice provided formal notification to the Company that the Panel will consider the Form 10-Q Deficiency at the hearing to be held in connection with the notice the Company received from Nasdaq on June 3, 2021, stating that the Company was not in compliance with Listing Rule IM-5101-2 (the “First Nasdaq Notice”). Today’s filing of the Form 10-K/A allows the Company to imminently file the Form 10-Q, seeking to clear the delinquency.



The Company’s filing of the Form 10-K/A marks the Company’s progress in finalizing its accounting analysis for the Warrants. The Company expects to file its 10-Q as soon as possible. As a reminder, on April 12, 2021, the Acting Director of the Division of Corporation Finance and Acting Chief Accountant of the Securities and Exchange Commission together issued a public statement (the “SEC Warrant Accounting Statement”) on accounting and reporting considerations for warrants issued by special purpose acquisition companies (“SPACs”). The SEC Warrant Accounting Statement discussed “certain features of warrants issued in SPAC transactions” that “may be common across many entities.” The SEC Warrant Accounting Statement indicated that when one or more of such features is included in a warrant, the warrant “should be classified as a liability measured at fair value, with changes in fair value each period reported in earnings.” As a SPAC, the Company has taken all necessary steps to align with the SEC Warrant Accounting Statement.

The Company’s securities will continue to trade on Nasdaq throughout the hearing process and any additional extension period that may be granted by the Panel.

Although there can be no assurance that the hearing before the Panel will be successful, the Company is confident that it will be granted additional time in order to complete its previously announced business combination with Autolotto, Inc., doing business as Lottery.com, which would result in the Company ceasing to be a SPAC and therefore mooting out the deficiency set forth in the First Nasdaq Notice.