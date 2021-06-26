checkAd

Greenhawk Resources Inc Announces Grant of Stock Options

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.06.2021, 00:27  |   |   |   

TORONTO, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenhawk Resources Inc. (formerly Cryptologic Corp.) (“Greenhawk” or the "Company") (CSE: GRHK) announces the grant of an aggregate of 4,000,000 stock options to directors and an officer of the Company, in accordance with the Company's incentive stock option plan. All options vest on the date of grant, today, June 25, 2021, and each option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one (1) common share of Greenhawk at a price of $0.20 per common share for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant.

About Greenhawk Resources Inc.

Greenhawk owns a 100% legal and beneficial interest in two mineral exploration licenses and one prospecting license in Greenland known as the Storø Gold Project.

For information, please contact:

Greg McKenzie
Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 416-504-2020
Email: info@grhk.ca

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release may contain forward looking information which can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "believes", "expects", "may", "desires", "will", "should", "projects", "estimates", "contemplates", "anticipates", "intends", or any negative such as "does not believe" or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. No assurance can be given that potential future results or circumstances described in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. By their nature, these forward-looking statements necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to significantly differ from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the view of the Company with respect to future events and are based on information currently available to the Company and on assumptions, which it considers reasonable. Management cautions readers that the assumptions relative to the future events, several of which are beyond management's control, could prove to be incorrect, given that they are subject to certain risk and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected. Management disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Greenhawk Resources Inc Announces Grant of Stock Options TORONTO, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Greenhawk Resources Inc. (formerly Cryptologic Corp.) (“Greenhawk” or the "Company") (CSE: GRHK) announces the grant of an aggregate of 4,000,000 stock options to directors and an officer of the Company, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Plug Power Issues Corporate ESG Report for the Year 2020
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Free Crackle App to Launch on TCL
Freddie Mac Prices $743 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-743
Astellas Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult Patients with ...
Collective Mining Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Combined Shareholders' Meeting of June 25, 2021: All the resolutions submitted have been adopted
Sanofi: Libtayo (cemiplimab) approved by the European Commission as the first immunotherapy indicated for ...
ArcelorMittal Announces the Results of its Offer to Purchase for Cash Any and All of its 3.600% ...
Y-mAbs’ 177Lu-omburtamab-DTPA for the Treatment of Patients with Medulloblastoma Receives ...
Titel
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
Plug Power Issues Corporate ESG Report for the Year 2020
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Free Crackle App to Launch on TCL
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus