Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of $125 Million Public Offering of Senior Notes

Synchronoss and the senior notes both received a rating of BB- from Egan-Jones Ratings Company, an independent, unaffiliated rating agency. The Company has applied to list the senior notes on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “SNCRL” and expects the notes to begin trading within 30 business days of the closing date of the offering, if approved.

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. ( SNCR ) (the “Company” or “Synchronoss”), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging and digital products and platforms, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of $125 million aggregate principal amount of 8.375% senior notes due 2026, including the exercise in full by the underwriters of the underwriters’ option to purchase an additional $5 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes. The offering is expected to close on or about June 30, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

All of the senior notes in the offering are being sold by Synchronoss. Synchronoss anticipates using the net proceeds from the offering, and from the offering of common stock and sale of Series B Preferred Stock (each as described below), to fully redeem all outstanding shares of Synchronoss’ Series A Convertible Participating Perpetual Preferred Stock and repay amounts outstanding under Synchronoss’ revolving credit facility.

B. Riley Securities, Inc. (“BRS”) is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering. Northland Capital Markets, Aegis Capital Corp. and EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC are acting as lead managers for the offering.

Concurrently with the offering, the Company is offering, by means of a separate prospectus supplement, $100 million of shares of its common stock. In addition, B. Riley Principal Investments, LLC (“BRPI”), an affiliate of BRS, has entered into an agreement pursuant to which BRPI has agreed to purchase $75.0 million of the Company’s Series B Preferred Stock in a private transaction to be completed concurrently with the closing of the offering.

The senior notes described above are being offered by Synchronoss pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and declared effective by the SEC on August 28, 2020. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering is filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. The final terms of the proposed offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC. Copies of the final prospectus supplement (when available) and accompanying prospectus relating to these securities may also be obtained by sending a request to: B. Riley Securities, Inc., at 1300 North 17th Street, Suite 1300, Arlington, VA 22209 or by calling (703) 312‐9580 or by emailing prospectuses@brileyfin.com.