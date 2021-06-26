checkAd

Disposition of Shares of Cantex Mine Development Corp.

26.06.2021, 00:41  |  46   |   |   

TORONTO, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In accordance with regulatory requirements, Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Goodman & Company, Investment Counsel Inc. on behalf of managed accounts, has disposed of 2,000,000 common shares (“Shares”) of Cantex Mine Development Corp. (TSXV:CD) (the “Issuer”) at an average price of $0.51 per share.

Immediately prior to the disposition of securities described in this news release, Dundee owned or controlled 4,214,545 Shares and warrants to purchase up to 2,000,000 Shares representing an approximate 7.92% interest in the Issuer on an undiluted basis and 11.25% on a partially diluted basis. Immediately following the transaction that triggered the requirement to file this news release, Dundee owns 2,214,545 Shares and warrants to purchase up to 2,000,000 Shares, representing an approximate 4.16% interest in the Issuer on an undiluted basis and 7.63% on a partially diluted basis.

Dundee disposed of the Shares of the Issuer for investment purposes only. Dundee intends to review, on a continuous basis, various factors related to its investment, including (but not limited to) the price and availability of the securities of the Issuer, subsequent developments affecting the Issuer or its business, and the general market and economic conditions. Based upon these and other factors, Dundee may decide to purchase or sell securities of the Issuer.

For additional information, an early warning report will be filed on SEDAR or may be obtained by contacting:

Dundee Corporation
Legal Department
1 Adelaide Street East, Suite 2000
Toronto, Ontario M5C 2V9
Tel: (416) 350-3388

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION
Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DC.A”. Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is an active investor focused on delivering long-term, sustainable value as a trusted partner in the mining sector with more than 30 years of experience making accretive mining investments.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Greg DiTomaso
NATIONAL Public Relations
T: (416) 433-2801
E: gditomaso@dundeecorporation.com





