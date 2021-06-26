checkAd

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Provides Investor Update

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.06.2021, 00:55  |  45   |   |   

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) today released a replay of its June 23rd presentation, Music is Universal, on its website www.PSTontine.com. The associated slide deck, transcript, FAQ and transcript of the Universal Music Group video that preceded the presentation are also available on the website.

In addition, PSTH has been notified by Pershing Square SPARC Holdings, Ltd. (“SPARC”) that SPARC today filed confidentially an S-1 registration statement that includes a preliminary prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd., a Delaware corporation, is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with a private company. PSTH is sponsored by Pershing Square TH Sponsor, LLC (the “Sponsor”), an affiliate of Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P., a registered investment advisor with approximately $14 billion of assets under management. www.PSTontine.com

Important Additional Information and Where to Find It

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or buy or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities. The proposed transactions described in the slide deck, transcript, FAQ and transcript of the Universal Music Group (“UMG”) video that preceded the investor presentation referenced herein have not yet commenced, may proceed on materially different terms and may not occur at all. This press release is for informational purposes only. This press release is not a recommendation to buy, sell or exchange any securities, and it is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell securities. The Redemption Tender Offer and the Warrant Exchange Offer, as described in the materials referenced herein, (together, the “Offers”) will only be made pursuant to offers to purchase or exchange, letters of transmittal and related materials that will be filed with the applicable Schedule TO on the commencement date of each Offer. PSTH shareholders and warrant holders should read those materials carefully because they will contain important information, including the various terms of, and conditions to, the Offers. PSTH shareholders and warrant holders will be able to obtain free copies of those materials as well as the other documents that PSTH and Special Purpose Rights Acquisition Company (“SPARC”) will be filing with the SEC, which will contain important information about PSTH, SPARC, the Offers and the proposed transactions, at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Seite 1 von 3
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: PSTH, die größste (und bestes?) SPAC Firma
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Provides Investor Update Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) today released a replay of its June 23rd presentation, Music is Universal, on its website www.PSTontine.com. The associated slide deck, transcript, FAQ and transcript of the Universal Music Group …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Origin Materials, Market Leader in Disruptive Materials Technology, Completes Business Combination ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
High Tide Continues to Expand U.S. E-Commerce Presence Through Acquisition of Daily High Club
CN’s JJ Ruest and KCS’ Pat Ottensmeyer Emphasized Supply Chain and Environmental Benefits of ...
Virgin Galactic Receives Approval From FAA for Full Commercial Launch License Following Success of ...
CN’s Open Gateways Commitment in CN-KCS Combination Provides Grain Customers, Including in the ...
Rockwell Automation to Expand Industrial Cloud Software Offering with Acquisition of Plex Systems
TotalEnergies Becomes an Official Sponsor of Rugby World Cup France 2023
Vertex Announces New Portfolio Reimbursement Agreement in Italy Including KAFTRIO, SYMKEVI and ...
FREYR Appoints Global Head of Investor Relations
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
CNH Industrial to Acquire Raven Industries, Enhancing Precision Agriculture Capabilities and Scale
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Europcar Mobility Group Rejoins Euronext SBF 120 Index
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.06.21
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Provides Summary of the Transactions Slide Presentation
20.06.21
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (“PSTH”) to Acquire 10% of the Ordinary Shares of Universal Music Group (“UMG”) from Vivendi S.E. for Approximately $4 billion, Representing an Enterprise Value of €35 Billion
04.06.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Gewinne - Arbeitsmarktbericht entspannt
04.06.21
Aktien New York: Gewinne - Arbeitsmarkt heizt Inflationssorgen nicht an
04.06.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Gewinne - Arbeitsmarkt heizt Inflationssorgen nicht an
04.06.21
Aktien New York Ausblick: Dow leicht im Plus - Jobdaten erhöhen Zinsangst nicht
04.06.21
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (“PSTH”) Confirms Discussions to Acquire 10% of the Ordinary Shares of Universal Music Group (“UMG”) for Approximately $4 billion, Representing an Enterprise Value of €35 Billion
30.05.21
Mit Starinvestor Bill Ackman in amerikanische Unternehmen investieren