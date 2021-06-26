SolarWinds Sets Record and Closing Date for Spin-Off of N-able

SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE: SWI) (“ SolarWinds ”), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced that its Board of Directors has established July 12, 2021 as the record date (the “ Record Date ”) and July 19, 2021 as the anticipated distribution date (the “ Distribution Date ”) in connection with the previously announced potential spin-off of its MSP business into a standalone, separately-traded public company named N-able, Inc. (“ N-able ”). Following the separation, N-able will provide cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (“ MSPs ”), enabling them to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. SolarWinds will retain its Core IT Management business focused primarily on providing IT infrastructure management software to corporate IT organizations. N-able common stock will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NABL.”

The separation will be effected by means of a pro rata distribution (the “Distribution”) of shares N-able common stock to holders of SolarWinds common stock as of the close of business on the Record Date. Each SolarWinds stockholder as of the Record Date will receive one share of N-able common stock for every two shares of SolarWinds common stock held by such stockholder as of the Record Date. Stockholders will receive cash in lieu of any fractional shares that they would otherwise receive in the Distribution.

Holders of SolarWinds common stock as of the Record Date are not being asked to take any action to receive N-able common stock in the Distribution. No stockholder approval of the Distribution is required, and you do not need to pay any consideration, exchange, or surrender your existing shares of SolarWinds common stock or take any other action to receive your shares of N-able common stock. The Distribution will not affect the number of outstanding shares of SolarWinds common stock or any rights of SolarWinds stockholders.

A Registration Statement on Form 10 (the “Form 10”) was previously filed by N-able and today was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Form 10 includes a preliminary information statement attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the Form 10 describing the separation, N-able’s business, certain risks of owning the common stock of N-able and other details regarding the separation from SolarWinds and the Distribution to SolarWinds stockholders. A final version of the information statement will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and made available to SolarWinds stockholders as of the Record Date.