checkAd

Loncor Announces Election of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.06.2021, 00:57  |  49   |   |   

TORONTO, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loncor Gold Inc. ("Loncor" or the "Company") (TSX: "LN"; OTCQX: "LONCF”; FSE: "LO51") announces that the five nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular for the annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting") held on Friday, June 25, 2021 were elected at the Meeting as directors of Loncor. The vote was conducted by a show of hands. The detailed results of the votes received by proxy are set out below:

    Votes by Proxy
Name

 Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld
Zhengquan (Philip) Chen 31,697,489 99.987 % 4,250   0.013 %
Peter N. Cowley 31,549,089 99.518 % 152,650   0.482 %
Arnold T. Kondrat 31,549,088 99.518 % 152,651   0.482 %
Richard J. Lachcik 31,697,488 99.987 % 4,251   0.013 %
William R. Wilson 31,575,489 99.602 % 126,250   0.398 %

Voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting have been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Loncor Gold Inc.
Loncor is a Canadian gold exploration company focussed on the Ngayu Greenstone Gold Belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (the “DRC”). The Loncor team has over two decades of experience of operating in the DRC. Loncor’s growing resource base in the Ngayu Belt currently comprises the Imbo and Makapela Projects. At the Imbo Project, the Adumbi deposit and two neighbouring deposits hold an inferred mineral resource of 3.466 million ounces of gold (42.996 million tonnes grading 2.51 g/t Au), with 84.68% of this resource being attributable to Loncor. Loncor is currently carrying out a drilling program at the Adumbi deposit with the objective of outlining additional mineral resources. The Makapela Project (which is 100%-owned by Loncor and is located approximately 50 kilometres from the Imbo Project) has an indicated mineral resource of 614,200 ounces of gold (2.20 million tonnes grading 8.66 g/t Au) and an inferred mineral resource of 549,600 ounces of gold (3.22 million tonnes grading 5.30 g/t Au).

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Loncor Announces Election of Directors TORONTO, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Loncor Gold Inc. ("Loncor" or the "Company") (TSX: "LN"; OTCQX: "LONCF”; FSE: "LO51") announces that the five nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular for the annual and special …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Plug Power Issues Corporate ESG Report for the Year 2020
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Free Crackle App to Launch on TCL
Freddie Mac Prices $743 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-743
Astellas Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult Patients with ...
Collective Mining Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Combined Shareholders' Meeting of June 25, 2021: All the resolutions submitted have been adopted
Sanofi: Libtayo (cemiplimab) approved by the European Commission as the first immunotherapy indicated for ...
ArcelorMittal Announces the Results of its Offer to Purchase for Cash Any and All of its 3.600% ...
Y-mAbs’ 177Lu-omburtamab-DTPA for the Treatment of Patients with Medulloblastoma Receives ...
Titel
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
Plug Power Issues Corporate ESG Report for the Year 2020
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Free Crackle App to Launch on TCL
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus