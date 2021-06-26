Loncor Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loncor Gold Inc. ("Loncor" or the "Company") (TSX: "LN"; OTCQX: "LONCF”; FSE: "LO51") announces that the five nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular for the annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting") held on Friday, June 25, 2021 were elected at the Meeting as directors of Loncor. The vote was conducted by a show of hands. The detailed results of the votes received by proxy are set out below:



Votes by Proxy Name



Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Zhengquan (Philip) Chen 31,697,489 99.987 % 4,250 0.013 % Peter N. Cowley 31,549,089 99.518 % 152,650 0.482 % Arnold T. Kondrat 31,549,088 99.518 % 152,651 0.482 % Richard J. Lachcik 31,697,488 99.987 % 4,251 0.013 % William R. Wilson 31,575,489 99.602 % 126,250 0.398 %

Voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting have been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

About Loncor Gold Inc.

Loncor is a Canadian gold exploration company focussed on the Ngayu Greenstone Gold Belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (the “DRC”). The Loncor team has over two decades of experience of operating in the DRC. Loncor’s growing resource base in the Ngayu Belt currently comprises the Imbo and Makapela Projects. At the Imbo Project, the Adumbi deposit and two neighbouring deposits hold an inferred mineral resource of 3.466 million ounces of gold (42.996 million tonnes grading 2.51 g/t Au), with 84.68% of this resource being attributable to Loncor. Loncor is currently carrying out a drilling program at the Adumbi deposit with the objective of outlining additional mineral resources. The Makapela Project (which is 100%-owned by Loncor and is located approximately 50 kilometres from the Imbo Project) has an indicated mineral resource of 614,200 ounces of gold (2.20 million tonnes grading 8.66 g/t Au) and an inferred mineral resource of 549,600 ounces of gold (3.22 million tonnes grading 5.30 g/t Au).