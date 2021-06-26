checkAd

Imperial Completes Rights Offering

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Metals Corporation (the “Company”) (TSX:III) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its previously announced rights offering (the “Rights Offering”), which expired at 2:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) today. The Company will issue a total of 12,853,267 common shares in the Rights Offering for gross proceeds of approximately $60.4 million.

The Company will issue a total of 10,992,281 common shares under basic subscription privileges in the Rights Offering and a total of 1,860,986 common shares under additional subscription privileges. To the knowledge of the Company, no person will become an insider as a result of the Rights Offering. The total number of issued and outstanding common shares of the Company upon completion of the Rights Offering will be 141,392,191.

The proceeds of the Rights Offering will be used as set out in the Company’s Rights Offering circular dated May 18, 2021.

This news release does not constitute an offer for sale or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The Company registered the offer and sale of the shares issuable on exercise of the rights on a Form F-7 registration statement (File No. 333-256267) under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, a copy of which can be found at www.sec.gov and may also be obtained by contacting the Chief Financial Officer at 604.488.2658 or by email at darb.dhillon@imperialmetals.com.

About Imperial

Imperial is a Vancouver based exploration, mine development and operating company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine, and a 100% interest in both the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia.

Company Contacts

Brian Kynoch | President | 604.669.8959
Darb Dhillon | Chief Financial Officer | 604.488.2658

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements 

Certain information contained in this news release are not statements of historical fact and are "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect Company management's expectations or beliefs regarding future events and include, but are not limited to, specific statements regarding the closing of the Rights Offering and the use of proceeds from the Rights Offering. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “outlook”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved” or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. Forward-looking information is not based on historical facts, but rather on then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the business and the industry and markets in which the Company operates, including assumptions that: the Company will receive all necessary regulatory, stock exchange and third party approvals in respect of the Rights Offering; the timing of the Rights Offering will meet the Company’s expectations based on its business and operational requirements; and the Rights Offering will provide sufficient liquidity to support the Company’s intended use of the proceeds therefrom. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. We can give no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate.

