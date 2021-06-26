checkAd

 XP Inc. Partners With Jive, a Leading Alternative Investment Manager in Brazil

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.06.2021, 03:46  |  54   |   |   

XP Inc. (Nasdaq: XP), a leading, technology-driven platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, signed yesterday the acquisition of a minority stake in Jive Investments, the largest independent alternative investment manager in Brazil, offering credit recovery, real estate, and other distressed asset strategies. XP's investment will allow Jive to accelerate its growth, while the partnership represents another step in XP’s initiative to foster independent asset managers in Brazil within an entrepreneur-friendly ecosystem.

Additionally, the development of independent asset managers meets XP's strategy by contributing to an increase in secondary market liquidity. Higher liquidity is vital when we think about the disintermediation in the credit industry through capital markets.

Currently, Jive manages approximately R$8 billion in assets, R$21 billion in face value with more than 1,300 investors in Brazil and abroad. The partnership will allow the company to originate and distribute assets directly or through approximately 9,000 IFAs plugged into XP's network.

One of Jive's strategic initiatives is to enter the retail channel. “Our initial focus was investing in highly complex assets for institutional investors. Now, we are extending our investment offerings into products with lower risk and complexity profiles, which are more appropriate for a wider audience,” commented Guilherme Ferreira, partner at Jive. “Our plans include stepped up investments in technology, expanding origination and distribution channels, strengthening the team, and capitalizing on opportunities to acquire other managers and platforms that are complementary to our business.

“Jive is a leading player in alternative investments in Brazil. Our vision is to offer our clients a complete investment ecosystem through partnerships with the best managers in the market, such as Jive,” stated Leon Goldberg, partner at XP Inc.

Initial product development initiatives will be focused on high yield credit, real estate, and legal assets. More broadly, Jive plans to offer a more complete and integrated investment platform in alternative and illiquid assets, with differentiated products for investors. Moreover, management is planning on expanding the company’s offering of asset management, collection, and recovery services to third parties, including banks, pension funds and large companies.

Seite 1 von 2
XP Incorporation Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

 XP Inc. Partners With Jive, a Leading Alternative Investment Manager in Brazil XP Inc. (Nasdaq: XP), a leading, technology-driven platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, signed yesterday the acquisition of a minority stake in Jive Investments, the largest independent alternative …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Origin Materials, Market Leader in Disruptive Materials Technology, Completes Business Combination ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Virgin Galactic Receives Approval From FAA for Full Commercial Launch License Following Success of ...
High Tide Continues to Expand U.S. E-Commerce Presence Through Acquisition of Daily High Club
CN’s JJ Ruest and KCS’ Pat Ottensmeyer Emphasized Supply Chain and Environmental Benefits of ...
CN’s Open Gateways Commitment in CN-KCS Combination Provides Grain Customers, Including in the ...
Rockwell Automation to Expand Industrial Cloud Software Offering with Acquisition of Plex Systems
TotalEnergies Becomes an Official Sponsor of Rugby World Cup France 2023
Vertex Announces New Portfolio Reimbursement Agreement in Italy Including KAFTRIO, SYMKEVI and ...
FREYR Appoints Global Head of Investor Relations
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
CNH Industrial to Acquire Raven Industries, Enhancing Precision Agriculture Capabilities and Scale
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.06.21
XP Inc. Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering
04.06.21
XP Inc. Partners With Giant Steps, a Leading Quantitative Investment Manager in Brazil
02.06.21
XP Inc. Comments on IFA Activity in Brazil