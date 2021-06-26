checkAd

Flower One Provides Fifth Bi-Weekly Status Report in Relation to its Interim Filings

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.06.2021, 04:00  |  53   |   |   

Flower One Holdings Inc. ("Flower One" or the "Company") (CSE: FONE) (OTCQX: FLOOF) (FSE: F11), the leading cannabis cultivator and producer in Nevada, today provides its fifth bi-weekly status report further to the Company’s press release dated May 3, 2021. The Company was granted a customary management cease trade order (the “MCTO”) under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders. As previously announced, the application for the MCTO was made by the Company in order to secure additional time for the Company to file its audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, the related management’s discussion and analysis, certificates of its CEO and CFO and its annual information form (collectively the “Annual Filings”).

The Annual Filings were filed on June 11, 2021. However, as a result of the delay in filing the Annual Filings, the Company also announced on May 28, 2021 that the filing of its unaudited interim financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the three-months ended March 31, 2021 (the “Interim Filings”), would be delayed beyond the filing deadline of May 31, 2021. The Company is working to complete the Interim Filings as soon as possible and expects the Interim Filings to be filed on or before July 5, 2021. The MCTO will stay in effect until the Company is up to date with all of its continuous disclosure filings, which includes the Interim Filings. During the remainder of the MCTO, the Company confirms that it will comply with the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in NP 12-203 for as long as it remains in default.

In connection with the issuance of the MCTO, and in accordance with its obligation to provide bi-weekly updates under the alternative information guidelines set out in NP 12-203, the Company confirms that (i) there has been no material change to the information relating to the company’s delay in making the Interim Filings since its press release on June 11, 2021 that has not been generally disclosed; (ii) there has been no failure by the Company in fulfilling its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in NP 12-203; (iii) there has not been any other specified default by the Company under NP 12-203; and (iv) there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

Seite 1 von 3


Flower One Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Flower One Provides Fifth Bi-Weekly Status Report in Relation to its Interim Filings Flower One Holdings Inc. ("Flower One" or the "Company") (CSE: FONE) (OTCQX: FLOOF) (FSE: F11), the leading cannabis cultivator and producer in Nevada, today provides its fifth bi-weekly status report further to the Company’s press release dated May …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Origin Materials, Market Leader in Disruptive Materials Technology, Completes Business Combination ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Virgin Galactic Receives Approval From FAA for Full Commercial Launch License Following Success of ...
High Tide Continues to Expand U.S. E-Commerce Presence Through Acquisition of Daily High Club
CN’s JJ Ruest and KCS’ Pat Ottensmeyer Emphasized Supply Chain and Environmental Benefits of ...
CN’s Open Gateways Commitment in CN-KCS Combination Provides Grain Customers, Including in the ...
Rockwell Automation to Expand Industrial Cloud Software Offering with Acquisition of Plex Systems
TotalEnergies Becomes an Official Sponsor of Rugby World Cup France 2023
Vertex Announces New Portfolio Reimbursement Agreement in Italy Including KAFTRIO, SYMKEVI and ...
FREYR Appoints Global Head of Investor Relations
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
CNH Industrial to Acquire Raven Industries, Enhancing Precision Agriculture Capabilities and Scale
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.06.21
Flower One Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Results
10.06.21
Flower One Announces Election to Issue Common Shares in Satisfaction of Interest Payment Obligations Under Its 9.5% Unsecured Convertible Debentures
29.05.21
Flower One Provides Third Bi-Weekly Status Report in Relation to its Annual Filings