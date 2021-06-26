checkAd

PELOTON 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Peloton Interactive, Inc. - PTON

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.06.2021, 04:50  |  21   |   |   

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until June 28, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NasdaqGS: PTON), if they purchased the Company’s securities between September 11, 2020 and May 5, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

What You May Do

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Peloton Interactive!
Long
Basispreis 108,66€
Hebel 9,96
Ask 1,12
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 138,56€
Hebel 6,87
Ask 1,48
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

If you purchased securities of Peloton and would like to discuss your legal rights and how these cases might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-pton/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in the class actions, you must petition the Courts by June 28, 2021.

About the Lawsuits

Peloton and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. On May 5, 2021, the Company disclosed two separate recalls of its Tread+ and Tread treadmills following numerous reports of injury, advising that it had stopped sales and distribution and that “[c]onsumers who have purchased either treadmill should immediately stop using it and contact Peloton for a full refund or other qualified remedy.” On this news, shares of Peloton plummeted 14%, or $14.08 per share, to close at $82.62 per share on May 5, 2021.

The first-filed case is Wilson v. Peloton Interactive, Inc., et al., 21-cv-03299.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Peloton Interactive Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PELOTON 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Peloton Interactive, Inc. - PTON Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until June 28, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Origin Materials, Market Leader in Disruptive Materials Technology, Completes Business Combination ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Virgin Galactic Receives Approval From FAA for Full Commercial Launch License Following Success of ...
High Tide Continues to Expand U.S. E-Commerce Presence Through Acquisition of Daily High Club
CN’s JJ Ruest and KCS’ Pat Ottensmeyer Emphasized Supply Chain and Environmental Benefits of ...
TotalEnergies Becomes an Official Sponsor of Rugby World Cup France 2023
CN’s Open Gateways Commitment in CN-KCS Combination Provides Grain Customers, Including in the ...
Rockwell Automation to Expand Industrial Cloud Software Offering with Acquisition of Plex Systems
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
Vertex Announces New Portfolio Reimbursement Agreement in Italy Including KAFTRIO, SYMKEVI and ...
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
CNH Industrial to Acquire Raven Industries, Enhancing Precision Agriculture Capabilities and Scale
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04:00 Uhr
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Peloton Interactive, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
25.06.21
LYNX: Peloton: Kaufsignale – das sind die nächsten Kursziele
25.06.21
PTON Deadline Alert:   Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors or June 28, 2021 Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
23.06.21
PTON Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Peloton Interactive, Inc. Shareholders With Losses Exceeding $200K of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 28, 2021
22.06.21
Bitcoin, Gamestop, Nvidia, Intel, AMD, Peloton, Match Group, Bumble, Iron Mountain - Opening Bell
18.06.21
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Peloton Interactive, Inc. Investors With Losses in Excess of $100K of Important June 28 Deadline in Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm – PTON
18.06.21
Peloton: Jetzt aufgepasst! 120% Chance! - HeavytraderZ
14.06.21
Peloton Interactive – lohnt sich ein Investment in den Sportgerätehersteller?
13.06.21
Weit weg vom Höchststand: Ist es an der Zeit, die Peloton-Aktie zu kaufen?
08.06.21
Maydorn: AMC, Blackberry, Windeln.de, BYD, Varta, Tesla, Livent, JinkoSolar, SolarEdge, TUI, Peloton