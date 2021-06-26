Arrowhead Presents Additional Clinical Data on Investigational ARO-AAT Treatment in Patients with Alpha-1 Liver Disease at EASL International Liver Congress

The results demonstrate that, in the AROAAT2002 study, investigational ARO-AAT treatment led to improvements in multiple measures of liver health, including fibrosis, with substantial and sustained reductions in the level of mutant AAT protein (Z-AAT). In addition, ARO-AAT treatment was generally well tolerated after up to 1 year of treatment.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) today presented additional positive interim 48-week liver biopsy results from the ongoing AROAAT2002 study, an open-label Phase 2 clinical study of ARO-AAT, the company’s second generation investigational RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic being co-developed with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ("Takeda”) as a treatment for the rare genetic liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD), at The International Liver Congress - The Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL).

Javier San Martin, M.D., chief medical officer at Arrowhead, said: “We believe the interim results that were presented today at EASL represent an important breakthrough for the field and are encouraging for patients with alpha-1 liver disease, who currently have no available treatment options other than liver transplant. The data indicate that treatment with investigational ARO-AAT, being developed in collaboration with Takeda as TAK-999, resulted in substantial, sustained, and consistent reductions in the production of the toxic mutant Z-AAT protein, which has been identified as the cause of progressive liver disease in patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. This reduction over 6 and 12 months led to multiple important signals associated with healing of patients’ liver disease. Importantly, we believe ARO-AAT is the first investigational therapy to show this type of benefit in patients with alpha-1 liver disease. We want to thank all the investigators and patients for their participation in the study, and we look forward to the availability of additional results from this study and from our ongoing SEQUOIA study of ARO-AAT, which we anticipate will reach full enrollment during the third quarter of 2021.”

Pharmacodynamics and Efficacy

After 24 weeks (cohort 1, n=4) and 48 weeks (cohort 2, n=5) of treatment with investigational ARO-AAT in the AROAAT2002 study, the following results were observed:

Serum Z-AAT levels decreased in all patients

Median decrease in intra-hepatic Z-AAT levels were: Total Z-AAT -80.1% (range -72 to -97%) Monomer -90% (range -79 to -97%) Polymer -81% (range* -42 to -97%) *Excluding 1 subject in cohort 1 that had very low Z-AAT polymer levels at baseline that increased at week 24

Histological globule burden was reduced in all nine patients, with two achieving full resolution (total aggregate globule burden score=0)

Six of the nine patients (2/4 after 24 weeks and 4/5 after 48 weeks) achieved a 1 or greater stage improvement in Metavir fibrosis stage, with no worsening of fibrosis in the other three patients Two patients had baseline F4 fibrosis (cirrhosis), with one patient achieving a two-stage improvement to F2 and the other patient achieving a one-stage improvement to F3

Multiple biomarkers of liver health improved, including liver stiffness (FibroScan), liver enzymes alanine aminotransferase (ALT) and gamma-glutamyl transferase (GGT), and PRO-C3, a marker of collagen formation

Safety and Tolerability