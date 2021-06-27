Oleg Bourlakov obituary
Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)| 27.06.2021, 12:23 | 29 | 0 |
His sister was with him in Moscow when he died.
Oleg was a Russian entrepreneur and engineer, most publicly known for his innovative project, the sailing yacht, Black Pearl.
As a former officer in the Soviet army, and consistent with his family traditions, it was Oleg's wish to be buried in the military cemetery in St Petersbourg,
Rest in Peace.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1552315/Oleg_Bourlakov.jpg
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0