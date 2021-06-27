Brookfield Business Partners to Acquire Modulaire Group

BROOKFIELD, News, June 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) (TSX:BBU.UN) ("Brookfield Business Partners") together with institutional partners (collectively “Brookfield”) today announced an agreement to acquire Modulaire Group (“Modulaire”) for approximately $5 billion.



Modulaire is a leading provider of modular leasing services in Europe and Asia-Pacific meeting the needs of a diversified customer base across the industrial, infrastructure and public sectors. With a global fleet of approximately 260,000 modular units across 25 countries, Modulaire services more than 48,000 customers through an established network of approximately 180 branches. Its modular units provide customers a wide range of attractive, cost effective and environmentally friendly solutions for temporary space requirements.