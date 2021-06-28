Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Presentations Demonstrating Positive Real-World Improvements with Control-IQ Technology Across Diverse Populations
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, today presented positive real-world data from ongoing use of the t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ advanced hybrid closed-loop technology, demonstrating statistically significant improvements in glycemic and patient-reported outcomes. Emphasis was placed on qualitative experiences as well as insights from diverse populations using the system. The data was presented this week during the 81st Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association.
“People living with diabetes are benefiting from our Control-IQ technology across diverse populations and therapeutic backgrounds, which supports our mission to improve the lives of people living with diabetes,” said John Sheridan, president and CEO of Tandem Diabetes Care. “In addition to improved glycemic control, the data presented this week demonstrated holistic improvements in people’s lives including decreased diabetes burden and improved quality of life.”
ADA PRESENTATION SUMMARIES
Glycemic Outcomes by Ethnicity in Adults with Type 1 Diabetes Using Control-IQ Technology: Early Results from the CLIO Study
Oral Presentation (217-OR)
Session: Insulin Delivery Systems
This presentation reported outcomes from the ongoing Control-IQ Observational (CLIO) study evaluating real-world use of the t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ technology in diverse groups of people with type 1 diabetes. At baseline, Black participants reported the highest HbA1c (8.1%) compared to participants from other ethnic cohorts. Using Control-IQ technology, Glucose Management Indicator (GMI) at 21 days reflected significant glycemic improvements across all ethnic groups with Asian participants showing the lowest GMI (6.8%) followed by Caucasian participants (7.0%). At 21 days, the median sensor time in range (TIR) of Black participants (62.7%, IQR=53.4-74.7) was significantly lower than for Caucasian participants (75.1%, IQR=70.3-81.0) while controlling for age, gender, reported exercise, annual income, and prior therapy. Baseline HbA1c was the key factor predicting sensor TIR, followed by exercise, annual income, and multiple daily injections (MDI, prior therapy). Disparities in glycemic outcomes across socioeconomic and demographic groups recorded at baseline remained after initiating an automated insulin dosing system. However, Control-IQ technology significantly improved glycemic outcomes for all ethnic groups.
