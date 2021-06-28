Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Presentations Demonstrating Positive Real-World Improvements with Control-IQ Technology Across Diverse Populations

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, today presented positive real-world data from ongoing use of the t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ advanced hybrid closed-loop technology, demonstrating statistically significant improvements in glycemic and patient-reported outcomes. Emphasis was placed on qualitative experiences as well as insights from diverse populations using the system. The data was presented this week during the 81st Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association.

“People living with diabetes are benefiting from our Control-IQ technology across diverse populations and therapeutic backgrounds, which supports our mission to improve the lives of people living with diabetes,” said John Sheridan, president and CEO of Tandem Diabetes Care. “In addition to improved glycemic control, the data presented this week demonstrated holistic improvements in people’s lives including decreased diabetes burden and improved quality of life.”