J.P. Morgan Invests €4.3 Million in Skills Development for the Young and Long-Term Unemployed in Paris
Today, J.P. Morgan deployed more than €4.3 million to connect young and long-term unemployed people in vulnerable communities across Paris to the skills needed for stable, well-paid careers. Building on the firm’s existing investment in the future of work and as part of its $30 million commitment to Greater Paris, J.P. Morgan will provide opportunities for people to learn in-demand skills that will better prepare them for jobs in the modern economy, which is going through significant change.
The announcement is made in anticipation of the inauguration of the firm’s expanded office in Paris on Tuesday June 29 by the President of the Republic - Emmanuel Macron, in the presence of the Minister of the Economy, Finance and Recovery - Bruno Le Maire. The office opening follows the Choose France Summit in the presence of the JPMorgan Chase Chairman and CEO - Jamie Dimon.
The COVID-19 crisis has disproportionately impacted underprivileged communities such as those in Seine-Saint-Denis. As part of JPMorgan Chase’s efforts to support collective solutions that help drive an inclusive recovery, this new commitment helps to prepare some of the people who need it most to succeed in jobs in digitally focused sectors and those that support major infrastructure projects.
Viswas Raghavan, CEO of EMEA for J.P. Morgan, said: “COVID-19 is threatening to leave people who already faced barriers to opportunity behind in communities with low-income and high unemployment. Access to rewarding, stable jobs is a critical first step towards addressing these barriers for an inclusive recovery.”
J.P. Morgan’s new €4.3 million investment will focus on:
Apprenticeships: Connecting young people from low-income backgrounds with work placements that allow them to learn on the job.
- In collaboration with organizations including Sport dans la Ville, Fondation Mozaïk and JobIRL, J.P. Morgan will help young people in Seine-Saint-Denis take the first step to stable careers through apprenticeships and other trainings and work placement opportunities that help increase their employability.
Digital upskilling: Supporting young people – faced with unprecedented levels of unemployment – with the digital skills needed for the economy of the future.
- In line with the government’s digital skills agenda, J.P. Morgan is to partner with organizations such as Konexio and E2C to support the provision of digital training efforts for young people.
Upskilling the long-term unemployed: Preparing long-term unemployed adults with the skills needed to compete in and return to the workforce.
- Working with organizations including ARES, Moulinot and WeTechCare, J.P. Morgan will help train and then employ individuals who have been out of work for an extended period. These efforts will combine digital and financial management upskilling with hands-on work experience to build in-demand skills for the labor market’s growing sectors, including the green economy sector.
