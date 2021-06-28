J.P. Morgan Invests €4.3 Million in Skills Development for the Young and Long-Term Unemployed in Paris

Today, J.P. Morgan deployed more than €4.3 million to connect young and long-term unemployed people in vulnerable communities across Paris to the skills needed for stable, well-paid careers. Building on the firm’s existing investment in the future of work and as part of its $30 million commitment to Greater Paris, J.P. Morgan will provide opportunities for people to learn in-demand skills that will better prepare them for jobs in the modern economy, which is going through significant change.

The announcement is made in anticipation of the inauguration of the firm’s expanded office in Paris on Tuesday June 29 by the President of the Republic - Emmanuel Macron, in the presence of the Minister of the Economy, Finance and Recovery - Bruno Le Maire. The office opening follows the Choose France Summit in the presence of the JPMorgan Chase Chairman and CEO - Jamie Dimon.