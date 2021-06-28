checkAd

J.P. Morgan Invests €4.3 Million in Skills Development for the Young and Long-Term Unemployed in Paris

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.06.2021, 00:05  |  24   |   |   

Today, J.P. Morgan deployed more than €4.3 million to connect young and long-term unemployed people in vulnerable communities across Paris to the skills needed for stable, well-paid careers. Building on the firm’s existing investment in the future of work and as part of its $30 million commitment to Greater Paris, J.P. Morgan will provide opportunities for people to learn in-demand skills that will better prepare them for jobs in the modern economy, which is going through significant change.

The announcement is made in anticipation of the inauguration of the firm’s expanded office in Paris on Tuesday June 29 by the President of the Republic - Emmanuel Macron, in the presence of the Minister of the Economy, Finance and Recovery - Bruno Le Maire. The office opening follows the Choose France Summit in the presence of the JPMorgan Chase Chairman and CEO - Jamie Dimon.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu JP Morgan Chase!
Long
Basispreis 143,43€
Hebel 14,33
Ask 0,90
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 167,41€
Hebel 11,03
Ask 1,15
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

The COVID-19 crisis has disproportionately impacted underprivileged communities such as those in Seine-Saint-Denis. As part of JPMorgan Chase’s efforts to support collective solutions that help drive an inclusive recovery, this new commitment helps to prepare some of the people who need it most to succeed in jobs in digitally focused sectors and those that support major infrastructure projects.

Viswas Raghavan, CEO of EMEA for J.P. Morgan, said: “COVID-19 is threatening to leave people who already faced barriers to opportunity behind in communities with low-income and high unemployment. Access to rewarding, stable jobs is a critical first step towards addressing these barriers for an inclusive recovery.”

J.P. Morgan’s new €4.3 million investment will focus on:

  • Apprenticeships: Connecting young people from low-income backgrounds with work placements that allow them to learn on the job.
    • In collaboration with organizations including Sport dans la Ville, Fondation Mozaïk and JobIRL, J.P. Morgan will help young people in Seine-Saint-Denis take the first step to stable careers through apprenticeships and other trainings and work placement opportunities that help increase their employability.
  • Digital upskilling: Supporting young people – faced with unprecedented levels of unemployment – with the digital skills needed for the economy of the future.
    • In line with the government’s digital skills agenda, J.P. Morgan is to partner with organizations such as Konexio and E2C to support the provision of digital training efforts for young people.
  • Upskilling the long-term unemployed: Preparing long-term unemployed adults with the skills needed to compete in and return to the workforce.
    • Working with organizations including ARES, Moulinot and WeTechCare, J.P. Morgan will help train and then employ individuals who have been out of work for an extended period. These efforts will combine digital and financial management upskilling with hands-on work experience to build in-demand skills for the labor market’s growing sectors, including the green economy sector.

Expansion in Paris

Seite 1 von 2
JPMorgan Chase Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

J.P. Morgan Invests €4.3 Million in Skills Development for the Young and Long-Term Unemployed in Paris Today, J.P. Morgan deployed more than €4.3 million to connect young and long-term unemployed people in vulnerable communities across Paris to the skills needed for stable, well-paid careers. Building on the firm’s existing investment in the future …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Presentations Demonstrating Positive Real-World Improvements with ...
J.P. Morgan Invests €4.3 Million in Skills Development for the Young and Long-Term Unemployed in ...
Titel
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Aramark Receives the American Heart Association’s Award of Meritorious Achievement
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Assurant Ventures Invests in Landlord Financial Services Platform Zibo
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.06.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: S&P 500 schafft Rekordhoch - Nike springen an
25.06.21
JP Morgan – hält der Trend?
25.06.21
Opening Bell: Virgin Galactic, Amazon, JP Morgan, Bank of America, Nike, TAL Education, American Tower, American Water Works, Iron Mountain
25.06.21
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt JPMorgan auf 'Buy'
24.06.21
Fed hebt Einschränkung von Aktienrückkäufen und Dividenden für Großbanken auf
22.06.21
LYNX: JP Morgan macht es vor. So sollte das aussehen
22.06.21
Wer Dividenden schätzt, dürfte diese 3 Aktien lieben
21.06.21
TESLA IM FOKUS: Geplanter Weltmarktführer Model Y - Musk mit nächstem Clou?
19.06.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 24/21
18.06.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Kalte Dusche für Anleger am Verfalltag