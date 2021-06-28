Dorman Products, Inc. to Acquire Dayton Parts

Highlights:

Dorman Products, Inc. signed a definitive agreement to acquire Dayton Parts, a leading independent heavy-duty undercarriage aftermarket component supplier for $338 million.

The addition of Dayton Parts accelerates Dorman’s heavy-duty growth strategy by adding large and complementary offerings of undercarriage components in the commercial vehicle aftermarket, a vast distribution network and a trusted brand with over 100 years of experience.

The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to adjusted diluted earnings per share, excluding one-time charges and acquisition-related intangible assets amortization.

In connection with the transaction, Dorman expects to enter into a new $600 million revolving credit facility.

COLMAR, Pa., June 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (the “Company” or “Dorman”) (NASDAQ:DORM), a leading brand in the automotive aftermarket, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Dayton Parts (“Dayton”), for total consideration of $338 million, subject to customary adjustments. The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, including clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act, is expected to close in the second half of 2021.



Dayton offers a complete line of undercarriage and other related products for commercial vehicles in the United States and Canada, representing one of the most comprehensive single-source product offerings available in the independent commercial vehicle aftermarket. Dayton generated $168 million in net sales for the twelve months ended December 2020, and Dorman anticipates the acquisition of Dayton will be immediately accretive to adjusted diluted earnings per share, excluding one-time charges and acquisition-related intangible assets amortization.

The combined company will have best-in-class heavy-duty supplier capabilities, with strengthened fleet and distributor relationships across the United States and Canada. Dayton provides deep product coverage in the high-touch undercarriage component category, complementing Dorman’s current heavy-duty offering by adding approximately 25,000 SKUs and bringing strong brand recognition to Dorman’s light- and heavy-duty businesses, with a 100-year legacy of aftermarket participation and valuable long-term partnerships.