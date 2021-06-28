checkAd

BIO Asia-Taiwan 2021 to Go Ahead in 'All Online' Format

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
28.06.2021, 01:30  |  32   |   |   

TAIPEI, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to ongoing restrictions in Taiwan due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BIO Asia-Taiwan 2021 will be held as scheduled from July 21-25 but in an all-online format, with activities including the Conference, Exhibition, BIO's One-on-one Partnering, Company Presentations, and more. The on-site exhibition however will be postponed until November 4-7, 2021, still held at TaiNEX 2, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Taipei.

BIO Asia-Taiwan 2021 Virtual Lobby Preview

"With the 'all-online' format, the gathering will enable the biomedical community from around the world to network without boundaries," said Johnsee Lee, Chairman of the Organizing Committee.

Already participants from 34 countries and regions have signed up, including more than 500 manufacturers from Asia and around the world participating in the online Exhibition and Company Presentation program. Note that the Exhibition has now been extended an extra four days, now opening on July 19 and closing on July 28.

Under this year's conference theme of 'A Brave New Era for Biotechnology', a stellar lineup of more than 100 speakers has been invited, including MIT's Robert Langer; known as the 'Edison of Medicine'; 2020 Nobel Laureate Michael Houghton; Graham Lewis of IQVIA; and PwC's Claire Love. Topics will include breakthrough technologies, the latest medical innovations, pandemic control measures and strategies for the post-pandemic world, digital health, gene and cell therapies, and bio-industry cooperation and investment.

Speaking under the topic Combatting the Pandemic will be Chunhuei Chi, Director of the Center for Global Health at Oregon State University; Asher Yeshaihu Salmon, of the Israeli Ministry of Health; and Dr. Li Bingying of National Taiwan University.

"During the pandemic, we have continued to work with local stakeholders to help upgrade the domestic biotechnology industry to international standards", said Herbert Wu, Chairman of the Taiwan Bio Industry Organization (Taiwan BIO), one of the organizers of BIO Asia-Taiwan 2021 along with the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO). "BIO Asia-Taiwan 2021 will maintain this momentum and we expect the industry to not only ride out the pandemic but emerge stronger, benefiting from a wave of international cooperation and fundraising opportunities as a result of the gathering," he added.

Registration for the Conference is currently open, with pre-registration discount ending on July 18th.

Website: bioasiataiwan.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1550924/BIO_Asia_Taiwan_2021_Virtual_Lobby_Preview.jpg  




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BIO Asia-Taiwan 2021 to Go Ahead in 'All Online' Format TAIPEI, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - In response to ongoing restrictions in Taiwan due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BIO Asia-Taiwan 2021 will be held as scheduled from July 21-25 but in an all-online format, with activities including the Conference, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Oleg Bourlakov obituary
Tribute to Dutch football fans with light show in Budapest
Modulaire Group announces acquisition by Brookfield Business Partners
BIO Asia-Taiwan 2021 to Go Ahead in 'All Online' Format
Titel
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
Offshore Support Vessel Market Worth $26.8 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Aircraft Tires Market Will Register Higher Application of Kevlar in Tire Manufacturing: Future Market Insights
100% of Hotels in Qatar Are Now Qatar Clean Certified
HH Global to acquire Adare International
These Are the 14 Cybersecurity Leaders and Teams at the Forefront of Safeguarding Trust
CellPoint and Lonza Enter Strategic Collaboration to Deliver CAR-T Cells to Patients at ...
Last mile autonomous delivery robot developed with Ultimaker S3
Spinal Stenosis Devices Market Size Expected to Soar at a Steady CAGR of 2.71% by 2026, Estimates ...
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
MENA region's first carbon offset start-up, Olive Gaea, launches in Dubai
Malaysia Pavilion Announces Marrybrown, A Huge Homegrown Success, As Its Official Café Operator ...
Rabbinical Board of UK Jews: London Rabbis Distance Themselves from Pro-Israel (Zionist) Activism
Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus