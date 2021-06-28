European Wellness Aesthetic Academy and Asia e University Collaborate to Elevate the Global Beauty & Wellness Industry

SELANGOR, Malaysia, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Wellness Aesthetic Academy (EWAA) has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the School of Professional, Executive Education and Development and Asia e University, which has presence and accredited certification recognized across 34 Asian countries, to launch the Wellness Beautypreneurship program that is aimed at enhancing the scientific knowledge and entrepreneurial skills of beauticians, estheticians and therapists around the globe.

This project is the brainchild of both Prof Dato Sri' Dr Mike Chan and Prof Dato Sri' Dr Michelle Wong who are the Founders of the European Wellness Biomedical Group. The academic team that drives this initiative is headed by the EWAA Head of School, Dr. Volodmyr Chernykh assisted by a team of European medical doctors and Chief Trainers Dr. Bawani Nesamany and Mr. Joel See. The course syllabus is developed by medical doctors and the programs are deployed via a flexible e-learning platform to ensure easy access to learners without disrupting their full-time careers.