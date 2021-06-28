checkAd

Samtrade FX Boosts Management Team with Appointment of Financial Services Veteran - Richard Dyason as Its Chief Strategy Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
28.06.2021, 04:00  |  13   |   |   

KINGSTOWN, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global trading broker Samtrade FX Ltd. ("Samtrade FX"), and together with its subsidiaries (the "Group"), has announced that Mr. Richard Christopher Dyason has been appointed as the Group's Chief Strategy Officer ("CSO").

Richard Christopher Dyason

 

Samtrade FX logo

Mr. Dyason brings 30 years of management experience in the financial services sector to his new role. Prior to joining the Group, he was the General Manager of the Securities Investors Association of Singapore, the Vice President of the Private Investors division at the Singapore Exchange, and the Vice President and Head of the Strategic Marketing Division at the United Overseas Bank, Singapore.

Sam Goh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Samtrade FX, said: "Richard joins us at an exciting time!  Earlier this year, the Group achieved a new milestone and its affiliate, S.A.M. Trade (Asia) Pte Ltd became publicly traded on the U.S. OTC Markets, under the symbol (OTCMKTS:SMFX). We look forward to Richard's strategic insights as the Group further advances with its growth plans while becoming the choice online trading broker globally."

As the Group's new CSO, Richard will be leading the strategy team to formulate and implement the Group's overall international strategy and direction, as well as working with the executive team to create policies and strategies for the various entities under Samtrade FX. Additionally, he will also be providing strategic inputs on Samtrade FX's risk management framework, growth of Samtrade FX's Assets Under Management (AUM), regulatory approvals for Samtrade FX's products, as well as new product and market development.

On accepting his new role, Mr. Dyason stated that: "I am glad to be embarking on this new journey with Samtrade FX. The Group has continued to enhance its trading platform to improve its client experience and its recent accomplishments have allowed it to expand its presence across the globe. I look forward to working with the team to continue shaping Samtrade FX to realize its vision of becoming a global financial powerhouse." 

ABOUT SAMTRADE FX

Samtrade FX is an online trading broker that provides forex trading and other related services.  It was founded with the objective of providing traders with safe, easy, and low-cost access to foreign exchange markets. Samtrade FX's founders and partners are all traders themselves and have extensive trading experience. Its Advisory Board includes knowledgeable and experienced professionals who are able to provide clients with unrivalled professional advice.

Samtrade FX is incorporated in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines by the Registrar of International Business Companies (registered number 25290 IBC 2019). Samtrade FX is also a member of The Financial Commission and is registered and regulated by FINTRAC (Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Center of Canada) under Money Services Business (MSB) with registration number: M19977589. Its affiliate, S.A.M. Trade (Asia) Pte Ltd is publicly traded on the OTC Markets in the United States of America with the symbol (OTCMKTS:SMFX).

Media Contact

Heidi Chan
marketing@samtradefx.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1551563/Samtrade.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1551562/Samtrade_FX_Logo.jpg 



