Philippines’ Voyager Innovations Secures US$167 M for PayMaya Expansion Into Financial Services, Digital Banking

28.06.2021   

Voyager Innovations (“Voyager” or the “Company”), the leading technology company in the Philippines, announced that it raised US$167 million to fast-track financial inclusion in the Philippines through its financial technology arm, PayMaya Philippines (“PayMaya”).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210627005080/en/

Participating in the funding were existing shareholders PLDT Inc. (“PLDT”) (NYSE: PHI) (PSE: TEL), the Philippines’ largest integrated telecommunications company and leading digital services provider; KKR, a global investment firm; and Tencent, a leading technology company in China. Voyager welcomed IFC Financial Institutions Growth Fund, a fund managed by the IFC Asset Management Company (“IFC AMC”), as a new investor. IFC AMC is a division of the International Finance Corporation (“IFC”), a member of the World Bank Group, and an existing investor in Voyager.

The fundraising marks another milestone for Voyager after having successfully grown PayMaya’s mobile wallet, payments processing, and digital remittance businesses. Voyager is now leveraging this unique ecosystem to expand into digital banking for the next phase of its mission to improve financial inclusion in the Philippines. Towards this end, it applied for a digital bank license with the country’s central bank, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (“BSP”).

Voyager will use the new funds to expand its PayMaya services and to continue enabling more unbanked and underserved individuals and MSMEs with new and inclusive products, such as credit, insurance, savings, and investments, through a soon-to-be-established digital bank.

Once granted a digital bank license by the BSP, the new entity will provide mobile-first, low-cost, round-the-clock, frictionless, branchless, ubiquitous, paperless, secure, and smart neo-banking services on the back of PayMaya’s proven technology platforms.

Orlando B. Vea, Voyager and PayMaya CEO-Founder, said: “We have seen a quantum leap for digital payments adoption in the Philippines over the past year, and PayMaya has served as the nexus connecting consumers and enterprises with enriching digital finance experiences. This investment supports the unique value we bring and gives us a natural head start with the target market for the digital banking service.”

Wertpapier


