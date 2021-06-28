Orphazyme announces restructuring to focus resources on supporting a path forward for arimoclomol in NPC

checkAd

Copenhagen June 28, 2021 – Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO; ORPH), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced a restructuring intended to enable the company to advance its corporate strategy and the development of arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC). The resulting cost savings include an approximate two thirds reduction in our global workforce. Orphazyme remains committed to pursuing regulatory approval in Europe and assessing a path forward for arimoclomol in the U.S. following receipt of a Complete Response Letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on June 17, 2021.

Orphazyme CEO Christophe Bourdon said: “As a result of the restructuring of the company and our rigorous cost saving program, we will have to part ways with many of our most valued and talented colleagues. I thank each of them for their strong commitment to Orphazyme and dedication to showing up for patients in need. The immediate actions we are taking are necessary to protect and support the ongoing approval process in Europe and the evaluation of a path forward in the U.S.

As part of the restructuring, Orphazyme will significantly scale back its global organization, including teams based in the U.S. and Europe, with the purpose of reducing the number of employees to those who will support essential activities moving forward. This includes pursuing regulatory approval in Europe, assessing the path forward in partnership with the FDA in the U.S., and supporting the existing global Expanded Access Program (EAP). In Denmark, Orphazyme will immediately initiate negotiations under the Danish Act on Collective redundancies and the Act on Information and Consultation.

Further, Rémi Droller, Martijn Kleijwegt, and Anders Hedegaard will resign from the Board of Directors effective June 30, 2021. The Board of Directors will thereafter consist of Georges Gemayel, Chairman, Bo Jesper Hansen, Deputy Chairman, Carrolee Barlow, Martin Bonde, Catherine Moukheibir, and Stephanie Smith Okey.

Georges Gemayel, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Orphazyme, stated: “I would like to express our gratitude to Rémi Droller, Martijn Kleijwegt and Anders Hedegaard for their valuable contributions to Orphazyme over the years. In line with the restructuring of the company, the Board of Directors will not replace Rémi, Martijn and Anders. The Board is appropriately sized to support the path forward for Orphazyme.

