Kinan to Enhance Customer Experience with Yardi Technology

JEDDAH, KSA, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinan, a leading developer and manager of real estate in Saudi Arabia, has selected Yardi technology to streamline and digitise its commercial operations and provide a better customer experience.

 

Kinan has chosen Yardi as its technology partner to manage 10 retail properties in six cities across Saudi Arabia, a portfolio that consists of approximately 350,000 SQM GLA.

The company will be implementing Yardi Voyager for property management and accounting; Lease Manager CRM to help automate the full lead-to-lease cycle; Yardi Advanced Budgeting & Forecasting for accurate reporting and improved decision making; Yardi Inspection to gain real-time data and enhanced inspection management; CommercialCafe to improve tenant experience with a self-serve portal and mobile app; and Yardi Orion Business Intelligence, a mobile-enabled platform that provides a holistic view of assets.

"I am pleased to announce that Kinan will implement Yardi as the property and assets management system for our retail projects across Saudi Arabia," said Konrad Kolankiewicz, chief operating officer, malls & retail at Kinan. "We believe that the use of this innovative real estate platform will allow us to improve the quality of our work with a direct impact on business strategy and efficiency."

"We are pleased to welcome Kinan as our latest client based in Saudi Arabia," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi. "As the Middle East continues to further digitise real estate management, Yardi is committed to playing an important role in helping our clients meet their business objectives."

See how Yardi real estate solutions help digitise real estate operations through a single connected solution.

About Kinan

Kinan is a Saudi closed joint stock company with a capital of SR 1.7 billion and was established in 2003. Kinan is developing six residential projects in Riyadh and Jeddah on an area of over six million square meters. With more than 17,000 residential units and investments of more than six billion Saudi riyals, it also develops and operates 10 commercial centres in six Saudi cities with investments of more than 1.4 billion Saudi riyals. For more information, visit kinan.com.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit yardi.ae.




