ENCAVIS AG: Major part of Encavis' shareholders (42.9%) prefer new Encavis shares to cash dividend

DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Dividend/Transaction in Own Shares
ENCAVIS AG: Major part of Encavis' shareholders (42.9%) prefer new Encavis shares to cash dividend

28.06.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

Major part of Encavis' shareholders (42.9%) prefer new Encavis shares to cash dividend

Hamburg, June 28, 2021 - A major part of the shareholders in Encavis AG (ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard, ticker symbol: ECV), the MDAX-listed, Hamburg-based wind and solar park operator, decided to receive new shares instead of a cash dividend, with 42.9 per cent opting for the new shares. A total of 814,031 new shares will therefore be issued and a cash dividend of 26,877,572.92 euros distributed to shareholders.

After the registration in the Commercial Register, 139,251,265 Encavis AG shares will be listed on the stock exchange. The scrip dividend offered for the past fiscal year 2020 already represented the eight time in a row that the company has offered this option. Shareholders were given the choice of whether they would like to receive a cash dividend of 0.28 euro per share, new shares at a ratio of 73 to 1 (shareholders receive one new share for each 73 shares they hold at an arithmetical subscription price of 14.60 euros) or a combination of the two options.

"We are very pleased that a major part of our shareholders opted for the share dividend again - a renewed strong sign of confidence in the potential of our profitable growth strategy, which at the same time keeps liquidity within the Company for further investments. Of course, we will continue to let our shareholders participate in Encavis AG's ongoing success story. As already announced in March 2017, we intend to pay a dividend of 0.30 euro per share for fiscal 2021. With the scrip dividend, we continue to grant our shareholders the maximum flexibility in the years ahead," says Dr Christoph Husmann, CFO of Encavis AG, welcoming the again high rate of acceptance (42.9%) for the share dividend.

