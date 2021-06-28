checkAd

Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile in adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis

Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile in adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis

  • Dupixent is the first and only available systemic treatment for atopic dermatitis that has been studied in adults for up to 3 years in a Phase 3 trial

PARIS and TARRYTOWN, N.Y. – June 28, 2021- Long-term safety data from a study of adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis treated with Dupixent will be added to the Dupixent Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) following a positive opinion issued by the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use.

Data from a single-arm Phase 3 open label extension (OLE) trial showed the long-term safety profile in adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis treated with Dupixent and observed up to three years was generally consistent with what was observed in the controlled pivotal Phase 3 trials. The OLE trial assessed the long-term safety of Dupixent 300 mg weekly in adults who had previously participated in Dupixent trials or had been screened for a Phase 3 trial. The approved Dupixent dose in adults is 300 mg every other week.

Atopic dermatitis is a chronic inflammatory disease of the skin that can be debilitating. Moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis is characterized by intense persistent itch and skin lesions that can cover much of the body, resulting in skin dryness, cracking, redness or darkening, crusting and oozing. Itch is one of the most burdensome symptoms for patients. Moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis can also have a substantial emotional and psychosocial impact on patients and their families, causing sleep disturbance, anxiety, depression and feelings of isolation.

Dupixent is the only biologic approved in the EU for children as young as six with severe atopic dermatitis and for adolescents and adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis who are candidates for systemic therapy.

Dupixent is a fully human monoclonal antibody that inhibits the signaling of the interleukin-4 (IL-4) and interleukin-13 (IL-13) proteins. IL-4 and IL-13 are key and central drivers of the type 2 inflammation that plays a major role in atopic dermatitis, asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis (CRSwNP) and eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE). Dupixent is not an immunosuppressant and does not require ongoing lab monitoring. Dupixent is currently approved in more than 60 countries, and more than 260,000 patients have been treated globally.

