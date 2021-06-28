checkAd

Polyphor Provides Update on the Phase III FORTRESS Study of Balixafortide in Patients With Advanced HER2 Negative Breast Cancer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.06.2021, 07:00  |  31   |   |   

  • Co-primary endpoint of the study objective response rate (ORR) was not met
  • The board of directors is undergoing a strategic assessment regarding the future of the company

ALLSCHWIL, Switzerland, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polyphor AG (SIX: POLN), a research driven clinical stage, Swiss biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing best-in-class molecules in oncology and antimicrobial resistance today announced that its global Phase III study, FORTRESS, evaluating balixafortide (POL6326) in combination with eribulin for the treatment of patients with HER2 negative, locally recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, did not meet its co-primary endpoint.

At the primary analysis, balixafortide plus eribulin showed no improvement in the objective response rate (ORR) compared with eribulin alone (13.0% versus 13.7%; p=1.00) in the third line and later population (n=330 patients) followed for a minimum of 6 months. The clinical benefit rate, a key secondary endpoint indicating a stable disease or any confirmed response for a duration of at least 6 months as assessed by the IRC (independent radiological committee) was observed in 16.7% of patients in the balixafortide plus eribulin arm and 19.6% in the eribulin alone arm. The study confirmed the positive safety and tolerability profile of balixafortide in line with the previously reported Phase Ib study. Polyphor will continue to analyze the data, review with the experts and will decide about the future of the study in mid-July.

The board of directors is undergoing a strategic assessment and will consider a full range of options regarding the future of the company and will provide an update not later than end of July.

“Given the high unmet medical need for patients with HER2 negative breast cancer in a late stage of the disease, we are disappointed that the FORTRESS study did not meet its coprimary endpoint,” says Gökhan Batur, CEO of Polyphor. “We thank all the patients, investigators and healthcare professionals as well as our employees for their active participation in this study.”

About the FORTRESS study

The FORTRESS study (POL6326-009) is an international, multicenter, randomized active-controlled, open-label Phase III trial which investigates the efficacy, safety and tolerability of intravenous balixafortide given with eribulin versus eribulin alone in the treatment of HER2 negative, locally recurrent or metastatic breast cancer. The study had randomized 432 patients with HER2 negative MBC with at least 344 patients receiving third or subsequent line and 88 patients receiving second line chemotherapy.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Polyphor Provides Update on the Phase III FORTRESS Study of Balixafortide in Patients With Advanced HER2 Negative Breast Cancer Co-primary endpoint of the study objective response rate (ORR) was not metThe board of directors is undergoing a strategic assessment regarding the future of the company ALLSCHWIL, Switzerland, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Polyphor AG (SIX: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Brookfield Business Partners to Acquire Modulaire Group
Dorman Products, Inc. to Acquire Dayton Parts
Festi hf.: Endurkaup vika 42
Orphazyme announces restructuring to focus resources on supporting a path forward for arimoclomol ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
Polyphor Provides Update on the Phase III FORTRESS Study of Balixafortide in Patients With Advanced ...
Idorsia initiates the Phase 3 registration study with selatogrel for the treatment of acute ...
Hexagon Purus accelerates its efforts in the zero emission maritime segment
Idorsia initiates the Phase 3 registration study with selatogrel for the treatment of acute ...
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
All Smiles Here: Align Technology Introduces the Limited-Edition Charli D’Amelio x Invisalign Aligner Case
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Akero Therapeutics Presents at the American Diabetes Association’s 81st Scientific Sessions, ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus