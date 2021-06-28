fox e-mobility presents design of the new MIA product family

Design of new all-electric car family MIA 2.0 completed under the direction of designer Murat Günak

Another significant step for the upcoming launch of fox's new e-cars in Europe

Overall development and production preparation on schedule

Invitation to online press conference with fox e-mobility AG on 13 July 2021

Munich, 28 June 2021. fox e-mobility AG, Munich, is taking the next step in the overall development of the new MIA electric car. The design team led by the cross-brand recognized automotive designer Murat Günak has completed the new overall design resulting from various drafts. This marks another milestone on the road to market launch, of the all-new MIA which is scheduled for the first half of 2023.



The new model from fox e-mobilty, internally named MIA 2.0, is a consistent further development of the predecessor model MIA 1.0 from 2012, also designed by Günak, and is at the center of a new family of agile, highly functional BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicles). With its compact exterior dimensions combined with the highest possible amount of space and great flexibility, the car is a special solution for both private and commercial mobility requirements in urban areas and versatile private applications with a high emotional factor.



fox e-mobility is the only listed, independent European e-car company and specializes in the development, production, and marketing of compact electric cars in the lower price segment for entry-level and logistics companies.



Dr. Christian Jung, fox Head of Development and Chief Technology Officer (CTO), explains: "The design by Murat and his team marks a new dimension in the history of the MIA family. It is more than a mere continuation of an accepted design vision. Rather, it embodies the technological leap that the new car will make and points to the new mobility concept of the upcoming product family. Thanks for the great collaboration, Murat!"