checkAd

DGAP-News fox e-mobility presents design of the new MIA product family

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
28.06.2021, 07:15  |  31   |   |   

DGAP-News: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): Product Launch
fox e-mobility presents design of the new MIA product family

28.06.2021 / 07:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

fox e-mobility presents design of the new MIA product family

  • Design of new all-electric car family MIA 2.0 completed under the direction of designer Murat Günak
  • Another significant step for the upcoming launch of fox's new e-cars in Europe
  • Overall development and production preparation on schedule
  • Invitation to online press conference with fox e-mobility AG on 13 July 2021

Munich, 28 June 2021. fox e-mobility AG, Munich, is taking the next step in the overall development of the new MIA electric car. The design team led by the cross-brand recognized automotive designer Murat Günak has completed the new overall design resulting from various drafts. This marks another milestone on the road to market launch, of the all-new MIA which is scheduled for the first half of 2023.

The new model from fox e-mobilty, internally named MIA 2.0, is a consistent further development of the predecessor model MIA 1.0 from 2012, also designed by Günak, and is at the center of a new family of agile, highly functional BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicles). With its compact exterior dimensions combined with the highest possible amount of space and great flexibility, the car is a special solution for both private and commercial mobility requirements in urban areas and versatile private applications with a high emotional factor.

fox e-mobility is the only listed, independent European e-car company and specializes in the development, production, and marketing of compact electric cars in the lower price segment for entry-level and logistics companies.

Dr. Christian Jung, fox Head of Development and Chief Technology Officer (CTO), explains: "The design by Murat and his team marks a new dimension in the history of the MIA family. It is more than a mere continuation of an accepted design vision. Rather, it embodies the technological leap that the new car will make and points to the new mobility concept of the upcoming product family. Thanks for the great collaboration, Murat!"

Seite 1 von 3
fox e-mobility Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Die "neue" MIA - Kult e-Auto
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News fox e-mobility presents design of the new MIA product family DGAP-News: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): Product Launch fox e-mobility presents design of the new MIA product family 28.06.2021 / 07:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. fox e-mobility presents design of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG: Großteil der Encavis-Aktionäre (42,9 %) ziehen neue Encavis-Aktien der Bardividende ...
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor provides update on the Phase III FORTRESS study of balixafortide in patients with advanced ...
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor gibt Update zur Phase-III-Studie FORTRESS mit Balixafortide bei Patientinnen mit ...
EQS-Adhoc: Resignation of Patric Schoch as of June 2022
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG: Major part of Encavis' shareholders (42.9%) prefer new Encavis shares to cash dividend
EQS-News: KURSAAL BERN GRUPPE LEGT ANGEBOTSPREIS BEI CHF 370.00 JE AKTIE FEST AUFNAHME DES HANDELS AM ...
DGAP-News: fox e-mobility stellt Design der neuen MIA-Produktfamilie vor
DGAP-News: fox e-mobility presents design of the new MIA product family
EQS-Adhoc: Rücktritt von Patric Schoch per Juni 2022
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE - ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Interim Results for the six-months ended 31 ...
Scherzer & Co. AG: Hauptversammlung der Centrotec SE am 24.06.2021
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE: Allplan and SDS2 Joining Forces to Provide Powerful Multi-Material Software ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia launches public takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen shares
tick Trading Software AG: Diversifizierung des Managements der tick-TS AG
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:15 Uhr
DGAP-News: fox e-mobility stellt Design der neuen MIA-Produktfamilie vor (deutsch)
07:15 Uhr
DGAP-News: fox e-mobility stellt Design der neuen MIA-Produktfamilie vor
21.06.21
fox e-mobility: Erste Anleihen-Tranche geht an Atlas Capital
21.06.21
DGAP-News: fox e-mobility AG begibt erste Tranche in Höhe von EUR 3 Mio. der Pflichtwandelschuldverschreibung mit Atlas Capital (deutsch)
21.06.21
DGAP-News: fox e-mobility AG issues first tranche of the mandatory convertible bond with Atlas Capital with a nominal amount of EUR 3 million
21.06.21
DGAP-News: fox e-mobility AG begibt erste Tranche in Höhe von EUR 3 Mio. der Pflichtwandelschuldverschreibung mit Atlas Capital
15.06.21
fox e-mobility legt erste Zahlen für 2020 vor
15.06.21
DGAP-News: fox e-mobility AG gibt vorläufige Eckdaten für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 bekannt (deutsch)
15.06.21
DGAP-News: fox e-mobility announces preliminary results for 2020 business year
15.06.21
DGAP-News: fox e-mobility AG gibt vorläufige Eckdaten für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 bekannt