Change of CEO in Digitalist Group

Digitalist Group Plc                                                                             28.6.2021 at 08.30

Change of CEO in Digitalist Group

The Board of Digitalist Group and Petteri Poutiainen have agreed that he will step down as Chief Executive Officer. Petteri Poutiainen has been leading the Group during the difficult time of Covid and providing direction, promoting co-operation and company’s values. We thank Petteri Poutiainen for his efforts and wish him the best of success in the future.

The CEO responsibilities are handed over to Magnus Leijonborg as Interim CEO. Magnus Leijonborg is currently a member of the Digitalist Group Management team and was previously the head of Digitalist North America and Managing Director of Digitalist Sweden AB. Magnus Leijonborg is based in Stockholm and has over 30 years’ experience in various management and executive positions from media and digital businesses.

DIGITALIST GROUP PLC

Board of Directors

For further information pls contact
Digitalist Group Plc
Esa Matikainen, Chairman of the Board
mob. +358 40 506 0080, esa.matikainen@digitalistgroup.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Main media
https://digitalist.global

