Lumibird Appoints Its Csr Officer

Lannion, June 28, 2021 – 7:30am

The LUMIBIRD Group, the European leader for laser technologies, is announcing that it has appointed Frédéric Chiquet to take on the newly created position of Chief Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Officer from June 29, 2021.

To build an objective framework and drive progress with its contributions in terms of social responsibility and sustainable development, the Lumibird Group has appointed Frédéric Chiquet as its Chief Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Officer with effect from June 29, 2021.

Frédéric Chiquet has a Degree in Material Physics and a Master’s in Business Administration from IGR-IAE Rennes, and has held various senior program management roles over the past 14 years with the Lumibird Group.

His primary mission will be to coordinate the policy defined by the Board of Directors with a view to promoting and consolidating a business model that incorporates the expectations of all the various stakeholders. To transform this into a real growth driver, he will be working to meet four key challenges:

  • Developing a relationship with clients that is built around confidence and trust, enabling the sustainable development of the ecosystem and markets for the most innovative technologies;
  • Building loyalty, motivating and positively engaging staff in the strategy and supporting their development;
  • Establishing robust, long-term partnerships with suppliers that can progress and grow with the Group;
  • Aligning the Group with a global approach focused on social responsibility (ensuring a high threshold for requirements in terms of business ethics) and environmental responsibility (ensuring the preservation of the ecosystem).

Initially, he will be working to draw up a Group-wide action plan and to implement the indicators required to assess performance.

Lumibird’s Chairman and CEO, Marc Le Flohic: We are convinced that each business has a social responsibility and a duty to effectively contribute towards sustainable development, and this latest appointment will further strengthen the Lumibird Group’s commitments in this area”.

LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading specialists in lasers. With 50 years of experience and a mastering of solid state laser, laser diodes and fiber laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and markets high performance lasers for scientific (laboratories and universities), industrial (manufacturing, defense, Lidar sensors) and medical (ophthalmology, ultrasound diagnostic) markets.

Born from the combination of Keopsys Group with Quantel in October 2017, LUMIBIRD has more than 800 employees and over €126 million of consolidated revenues in 2020 and is present in Europe, America and Asia.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed on the Euronext Paris B Compartment. FR0000038242 – LBIRD    www.lumibird.com

Contacts

LUMIBIRD
Marc Le Flohic
Chairman and CEO
Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00
info@lumibird.com 		LUMIBIRD
Aude Nomblot-Gourhand
Secretary General – CFO
Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00
info@lumibird.com 		Calyptus
Mathieu Calleux
Investors Relations
Tel. +33(1) 53 65 37 91
lumibird@calyptus.net

 

Attachment





