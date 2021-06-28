checkAd

                                      BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 25 Jun 2021.

Estimated NAV

  Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Estimated NAV €    27.0334 £    23.4964
Estimated MTD return      0.04 %     -0.19 %
Estimated YTD return      4.23 %      3.20 %
Estimated ITD return    170.33 %    134.96 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close €    21.60 N/A
Premium/discount to estimated NAV    -20.10 % N/A
     
Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close N/A GBX 1,800.00
Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A    -23.39 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Number of shares N/A N/A
Average Price N/A N/A
Range of Price N/A N/A

           

                                           

