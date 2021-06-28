checkAd

Targovax to present at the 4th Annual Next Gen Immuno-oncology Virtual Congress-US Edition

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
28.06.2021, 07:43  |  40   |   |   

OSLO, Norway, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA, today announces that Victor Levitsky, Chief Scientific Officer of Targovax, is invited to present at the 4th Annual Next Gen Immuno-Oncology Virtual Congress-US Edition.

4th Annual Next Gen Immuno-Oncology Virtual Congress-US Edition, virtual

Date: 29 June 2021
Presenter: Victor Levitsky (CSO)
Time: 14:15 EDT / 20:15 CET
Title: Clinical efficacy and immuno-modulatory properties of oncolytic adenovirus ONCOS-102

CONTACT:
 For further information, please contact:
Oystein Soug, CEO
Phone: +47 906 56 525
Email: oystein.soug@targovax.com

Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations
Phone: +47 922 61 624
Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com

Media enquires:
Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications (Norway)
Phone: +47 9300 1773
Email: andreas.tinglum@corpcom.no

IR enquires:
Kim Sutton Golodetz - LHA Investor Relations (US)
Email: kgolodetz@lhai.com 
Phone: +1 212-838-3777

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/targovax/r/targovax-to-present-at-the-4th-annual-next-gen-immuno-oncology-virtual-congress-us-edition,c3375255




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Targovax to present at the 4th Annual Next Gen Immuno-oncology Virtual Congress-US Edition OSLO, Norway, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Targovax ASA, today announces that Victor Levitsky, Chief Scientific Officer of Targovax, is invited to present at the 4th Annual Next Gen Immuno-Oncology Virtual Congress-US Edition. 4th Annual Next Gen …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Modulaire Group announces acquisition by Brookfield Business Partners
Oleg Bourlakov obituary
BIO Asia-Taiwan 2021 to Go Ahead in 'All Online' Format
European Wellness Aesthetic Academy and Asia e University Collaborate to Elevate the Global Beauty ...
Samtrade FX Boosts Management Team with Appointment of Financial Services Veteran - Richard Dyason ...
Smart announces new €193m funding round: €88m investment from Chrysalis leads Series D
Azelio initiates collaboration with US-based MMR Constructors for joint energy storage projects
Storytel and The Conan Doyle Estate in exclusive agreement - bestselling author Anthony Horowitz ...
Targovax to present at the 4th Annual Next Gen Immuno-oncology Virtual Congress-US Edition
Totogi launches world's most advanced charging system and BSS
Titel
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
Offshore Support Vessel Market Worth $26.8 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Aircraft Tires Market Will Register Higher Application of Kevlar in Tire Manufacturing: Future Market Insights
100% of Hotels in Qatar Are Now Qatar Clean Certified
HH Global to acquire Adare International
CellPoint and Lonza Enter Strategic Collaboration to Deliver CAR-T Cells to Patients at ...
These Are the 14 Cybersecurity Leaders and Teams at the Forefront of Safeguarding Trust
Last mile autonomous delivery robot developed with Ultimaker S3
Spinal Stenosis Devices Market Size Expected to Soar at a Steady CAGR of 2.71% by 2026, Estimates ...
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
MENA region's first carbon offset start-up, Olive Gaea, launches in Dubai
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
Malaysia Pavilion Announces Marrybrown, A Huge Homegrown Success, As Its Official Café Operator ...
Rabbinical Board of UK Jews: London Rabbis Distance Themselves from Pro-Israel (Zionist) Activism
Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus