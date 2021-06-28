S IMMO shareholders decide against the 'Austrian solution'

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR TO ANY COUNTRY IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT MAY BE UNLAWFUL.

At the S IMMO shareholders' meeting, roughly 61% of the represented shareholder capital decided in favour of the proposal on the maximum voting right. However, the resolution failed to receive the required 75% majority

Consequently, a condition for the voluntary takeover offer by IMMOFINANZ was not met. IMMOFINANZ has decided not to amend the takeover offer which, as a result, is now cancelled

The shareholders decided against the combination of both companies into a strong Austrian player in the European real estate sector

IMMOFINANZ intends to continue its successful growth course in line with the corporate strategy



At the shareholders' meeting of S IMMO AG, a majority of roughly 61% of the shareholder capital in attendance voted in favour of the resolution on the maximum voting right. However, the resolution failed to receive the required 75% majority. Publications on the exercise of voting rights and an analysis of voting behaviour show that the resolution was rejected by three large shareholders, Aggregate Holdings, Peter Korbacka's EVAX Holding and Erste Asset Management - which together held roughly 28% of the votes at the shareholders' meeting.

Consequently, a condition for the takeover offer by IMMOFINANZ to the shareholders of S IMMO was not met. IMMOFINANZ has decided not to amend the takeover offer which, as a result, is now cancelled.

"The vote created an opportunity to smooth the way for the combination of both companies and to form S IMMO and IMMOFINANZ into a major Austrian player that can compete in Europe's top league. Unfortunately, the S IMMO shareholders decided against this proposal and our offer is, therefore, no longer valid", explained Stefan Schönauer, CFO of IMMOFINANZ.