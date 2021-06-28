checkAd

Orion Corporation Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE / MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENTS
28 JUNE 2021 at 08.45 EEST
        

Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Orion Corporation has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act, according to which the total number of Orion shares owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds increased on 24 June 2021 above five (5) per cent of Orion Corporation’s total shares.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds subject to notification:

  % of shares and voting rights
(total of point A) 		% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
(total of point B) 		Total of both in % (points A + B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.00% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights 		0.07% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights 		5.07% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights 		141,134,278 shares

 

806,883,011 voting rights
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 4.94% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights 		0.07% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights 		5.01% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights 		 

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

Point A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares
ISIN code 		Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
  Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009014377   7,065,217 shares

 

Below 5% voting rights 		  5.00% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights
POINT A SUBTOTAL 7,065,217 shares

 

Below 5% voting rights 		5.00% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights

Point B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise / Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical 66,597 shares

 

Below 5% voting rights 		0.04% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights
CFD N/A N/A Cash 35,285 shares

 

Below 5% voting rights 		0.02% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights
      POINT B SUBTOTAL 101,882 shares

 

Below 5% voting rights 		0.07% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights

Orion Corporation

Timo Lappalainen

President and CEO 		    Olli Huotari

SVP, Corporate Functions 		 

                                                
Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 2721 

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are neurological disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled pulmonary medication. Orion's net sales in 2020 amounted to EUR 1,078 million and the company had about 3,300 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

