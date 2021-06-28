checkAd

RENAULT GROUP Renault Group places France at the heart of its industrial strategy for EV batteries

Renault Group places France at the heart of its industrial strategy for EV batteries

PRESS RELEASE
June 28th, 2021
  • Renault Group announces the signing of two major partnerships in the field of the design and production of Electric Vehicles batteries:
    • Renault Group enters into a strategic partnership with Envision AESC as it sets up a gigafactory in Douai, close to Renault ElectriCity, to support manufacture of latest technology, cost-competitive, low-carbon batteries to make electrical mobility more accessible in Europe.
    • Renault Group signs a Memorandum of Understanding with the French start-up Verkor to co-develop and then manufacture high-performance batteries, with a view of owning a more than 20% stake in Verkor.
  • The combination of these two partnerships with Renault ElectriCity industrial cluster will create nearly 4,500 direct jobs in France by 2030, while developing a robust battery manufacturing ecosystem in the heart of Europe.
  • A new step along the path of the Renaulution strategic plan, as the Group and its Alliance partners bolster their competitive edge and efficiency in the EV market.

Boulogne-Billancourt, June 28th, 2021 –Renault Group announces today its strategy for EV battery design and production in France. A major milestone of the ‘Renaulution’ road map, the Group's battery strategy comes to life through the signing of two major partnerships: with Envision AESC – a global player in world-leading battery technology and smart, digitalised, low-carbon battery plants, and a long-standing partner of Nissan – and Verkor, the Grenoble-based start-up specialized in development of EV battery cells. This strategy will help Renault Group become a more competitive and efficient EV player, accelerate its industrial transformation, and reach its ecological transition targets.

These two most recent partnerships go hand in hand with existing programmes within Renault Group, in particular the historic agreement with LG Chem which currently supplies battery modules for Renault's electric range and for the upcoming MéganE. In parallel, there are on-going discussions with ACC to potentially join the ecosystem as of 2027. Research also continues within the Alliance to deploy solid battery technology from 2030, with the ASSB project (All Solid-State Battery technology).

