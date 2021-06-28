Ubique Minerals Readies for Drilling at Daniel’s Harbour Zinc Project; Announces Private Placement Financing and Vilhjalmur Thor Vilhjalmsson to Step in as Interim CEO

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Ubique Minerals Limited ("Ubique") (CSE:UBQ) announces that a diamond drilling contract has been arranged to allow more drilling at the Daniel's Harbour Zinc Project in Newfoundland. Ubique also announces …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Ubique Minerals Limited ("Ubique") (CSE:UBQ) announces that a diamond drilling contract has been arranged to allow more drilling at the Daniel's Harbour Zinc Project in Newfoundland. Ubique also announces its intention to undertake a non-brokered private placement of flow through units to raise a minimum of $300,000 and hard dollar units to raise $500,000 to further its exploration and definition of zinc deposits at Daniel's Harbour and general exploration and corporate expenses. Vilhjalmur Thor Vilhjalmsson will join the Board of Directors and assume the role on an interim basis of Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Gerald Harper, presently CEO will continue as a director and Qualified Person for the Company.

Ubique owns three mineral licenses located in the Daniel's Harbour area in Newfoundland, Canada, covering more than 6 sq. kms, in two blocks and has another four mineral licenses covering more than 10 sq. kms. under option from Ophir Gold Corp ("KAP"). The Ubique licenses cover at least three zones of zinc mineralization, one of which is the P Zone where Ubique completed most of its 2017 and 2018 drilling programs, the highlight of which was a true width intersection of 13.6% Zinc over 12.2 metres including 17.43% Zinc over 8.6m. There are now 28 drill holes in this target area with zinc intersections with greater than 4% zinc over at least 2 metres true widths. The KAP Option licenses cover many areas of the historic mining activity and research has already identified five high priority drill target areas where historic drilling intersected zinc mineralization that was never followed up or mined, including a true width interval of 5.73m of 8.96% zinc in the 1386 zone target. Three of these drill target areas have been relocated (the 1386, 2160 and Nose Zones), the historic drill holes identified and new holes confirming the location and grade of mineralization in historic holes plus the holes drilled in 2019 and 2020.

Ubique's drilling will follow up on the 2019 - 2020 diamond drilling results and extend those identified zones of zinc mineralization. The drilling will target the Nose Zone and 1386 Zone on the KAP Option licenses. These zones are parallel to and close to the former L Zone which was the largest individual deposit mined (approx. 3 million tonnes) during the historic mine operations. A decline ramp to access the L Zone could be dewatered easily and utilized to access the Nose and 1386 Zones. Both zones are open to extension updip to the northeast and downdip to the southwest. Some 2,000 meters of drilling is planned to extend each of these zones in both directions.