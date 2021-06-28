checkAd

Ubique Minerals Readies for Drilling at Daniel’s Harbour Zinc Project; Announces Private Placement Financing and Vilhjalmur Thor Vilhjalmsson to Step in as Interim CEO

Autor: Accesswire
28.06.2021, 08:00  |  52   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Ubique Minerals Limited ("Ubique") (CSE:UBQ) announces that a diamond drilling contract has been arranged to allow more drilling at the Daniel's Harbour Zinc Project in Newfoundland. Ubique also announces …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Ubique Minerals Limited ("Ubique") (CSE:UBQ) announces that a diamond drilling contract has been arranged to allow more drilling at the Daniel's Harbour Zinc Project in Newfoundland. Ubique also announces its intention to undertake a non-brokered private placement of flow through units to raise a minimum of $300,000 and hard dollar units to raise $500,000 to further its exploration and definition of zinc deposits at Daniel's Harbour and general exploration and corporate expenses. Vilhjalmur Thor Vilhjalmsson will join the Board of Directors and assume the role on an interim basis of Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Gerald Harper, presently CEO will continue as a director and Qualified Person for the Company.

Ubique's Daniels Harbour Zinc Project - Plans for 2021 Diamond Drilling Program.

Ubique owns three mineral licenses located in the Daniel's Harbour area in Newfoundland, Canada, covering more than 6 sq. kms, in two blocks and has another four mineral licenses covering more than 10 sq. kms. under option from Ophir Gold Corp ("KAP"). The Ubique licenses cover at least three zones of zinc mineralization, one of which is the P Zone where Ubique completed most of its 2017 and 2018 drilling programs, the highlight of which was a true width intersection of 13.6% Zinc over 12.2 metres including 17.43% Zinc over 8.6m. There are now 28 drill holes in this target area with zinc intersections with greater than 4% zinc over at least 2 metres true widths. The KAP Option licenses cover many areas of the historic mining activity and research has already identified five high priority drill target areas where historic drilling intersected zinc mineralization that was never followed up or mined, including a true width interval of 5.73m of 8.96% zinc in the 1386 zone target. Three of these drill target areas have been relocated (the 1386, 2160 and Nose Zones), the historic drill holes identified and new holes confirming the location and grade of mineralization in historic holes plus the holes drilled in 2019 and 2020.

Ubique's drilling will follow up on the 2019 - 2020 diamond drilling results and extend those identified zones of zinc mineralization. The drilling will target the Nose Zone and 1386 Zone on the KAP Option licenses. These zones are parallel to and close to the former L Zone which was the largest individual deposit mined (approx. 3 million tonnes) during the historic mine operations. A decline ramp to access the L Zone could be dewatered easily and utilized to access the Nose and 1386 Zones. Both zones are open to extension updip to the northeast and downdip to the southwest. Some 2,000 meters of drilling is planned to extend each of these zones in both directions.

Seite 1 von 4
Ubique Minerals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ubique Minerals Readies for Drilling at Daniel’s Harbour Zinc Project; Announces Private Placement Financing and Vilhjalmur Thor Vilhjalmsson to Step in as Interim CEO TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Ubique Minerals Limited ("Ubique") (CSE:UBQ) announces that a diamond drilling contract has been arranged to allow more drilling at the Daniel's Harbour Zinc Project in Newfoundland. Ubique also announces …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Link Global Technologies Operating Hashrate Increases 380%, Over 1.7 EH/s, With the Delivery of ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Investment in Guyana & Imminent Drilling Programme
CRH completes latest phase of Buyback Programme
i3 Energy PLC Announces Operational Update
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Ubique Minerals Readies for Drilling at Daniel’s Harbour Zinc Project; Announces Private ...
Condor Gold Plc ("Condor", "Condor Gold" or the "Company") 14.9m True Width at 3.94g/t Gold ...
Amex Drills Highest Grade Assay at Perron - Reports 79.22 g/t Gold over 6.15 Metres Including ...
Commerce Resources Corp. Provides Update on Summer Drill Program for the Ashram Rare Earth and ...
Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Upcoming Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua Signs 3-Year Endorsement Agreement with Love Hemp Group ...
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Gold Mountain Provides Corporate Update and Guidance for H2 2021
AmmPower Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Hydrogen One
Portland Fire & Rescue Selects BK Technologies' BKR 5000
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...