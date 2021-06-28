CRH completes latest phase of Buyback Programme

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / CRH plc, the leading building materials business in the world, is pleased to announce that it has completed the latest phase of its share buyback programme, returning a further $0.3 billion of cash to …

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / CRH plc, the leading building materials business in the world, is pleased to announce that it has completed the latest phase of its share buyback programme, returning a further $0.3 billion of cash to shareholders. Between 8 March and 24 June 2021, 5.8 million ordinary shares were repurchased on Euronext Dublin at an average discount of 1.03% to the volume weighted average price over the period.