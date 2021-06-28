checkAd

Your Family Entertainment AG: Launch of family app RiC+ in the third quarter of 2021 in cooperation with BiDa Group

Your Family Entertainment AG / Key word(s): Alliance
Your Family Entertainment AG: Launch of family app RiC+ in the third quarter of 2021 in cooperation with BiDa Group

28.06.2021
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Your Family Entertainment AG (WKN A161N1; ISIN DE000A161N14)

Your Family Entertainment AG: Launch of family app RiC+ in the third quarter of 2021 in cooperation with BiDa Group

Vienna/Munich, 28 June 2021: YFE's new app RiC+, a continuation of the popular TV channel RiC TV, will be available in the Apple Store as well as the Google Play Store.

Dr. Stefan Piëch, CEO of Your Family Entertainment AG, and Eden Biniaurishvili, founder of SocialBiDa, met during the filming of the successful start-up show "2 Minuten 2 Millionen" aired by the Austrian private TV station PULS 4. During the show, Eden Biniaurishvili won a ticket for the coveted MIT Innovation Leadership Bootcamp from Stefan Piëch. After several selection processes, Eden's team finally achieved first place.

The development of the family app RiC+ presents an excellent opportunity to combine the two companies' know-how: While the agency SocialBiDa contributes its expertise in the field of app development and entrepreneurial spirit, Your Family Entertainment AG provides its content and many years of knowledge in the field of children's and family entertainment.

For almost 10 years, the family channel RiC TV has been delighting children and families in German-speaking countries. Around 33 million households receive RiC TV in the GAS region. Furthermore, it can be accessed via Cable & Satellite, IPTV, live streaming, YouTube, and mobile TV. Austria's largest private media company ProSiebenSat.1 PULS 4 markets the channels exclusively in Austria and is also looking forward to the expansion of the linear offering.

The entertaining, educational, and non-violent shows that already helped RiC TV achieve great popularity are at the core of RiC+ as well. Additionally, the application integrates exciting educational games and other edutainment content. This creates a unique environment guaranteed to be suitable for children and thus entirely in line with parents' wishes. To continuously improve the user experience, Your Family Entertainment AG will enter into various co-operations with platform partners in the future. The launch of RiC+ will take place in September 2021, with the app being available for download in the Apple Store and the Google Play Store.

