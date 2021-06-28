checkAd

Palliare Completes $8m Series A Funding Round

Palliare, an emerging company with the vision to create a safer operating room, today announced the closing of an oversubscribed $8 million Series A funding round. The round was led by leading European Life Sciences Venture Capital firm Seroba Life Sciences, with participation from Luxembourg-based SCM AD Ventures, Western Development Commission, and several private investors. The funds will be used to support US commercial launch activities related to Palliare’s EVA15 insufflator and smoke evacuation system, as well as new Research & Development activities.

There has been growing awareness of the hazardous nature of surgical smoke to the operating room staff, and various medical organizations in USA have been lobbying for the safe evacuation of all surgical smoke. The COVID-19 pandemic further heightened awareness across the clinical community of the exposure of medical staff to aerosolized viruses in the operating room. In 2021 alone, nine (9) US states have introduced smoke evacuation bills, and more are anticipated in the coming months.

With the close of the Series A round, Jennifer McMahon, Principal at Seroba, will join the board. Jennifer commented, “We are delighted to back the experienced Palliare team who have identified the clinical need for a user-friendly continuous pressure insufflator. We recognize the growing trend towards minimally invasive laparoscopic surgery and the demand to create a cleaner and safer operating room for patients and clinical staff alike.”

Gillian Buckley, Investment Manager with the Western Development Commission, and current Chair of the Irish Venture Capital Association commented “We are delighted to continue our investment journey with Palliare, building on the world renowned MedTech sector that exists in the West of Ireland, creating very high value-add jobs and offering better technology solutions to clinicians”

In further news, the company is pleased to announce the appointment of Julie Tupen as US Vice President of Sales. Julie brings extensive commercial experience to the management team from having previously worked with such companies as Covidien, Invuity, and most recently Hologic.

Commenting on the new appointment, Scott Flora, Chairman said “We are delighted to welcome Julie Tupen to head up our US commercial launch of EVA15, a product that offers a compelling value proposition in providing both continuous pressure insufflation and laparoscopic smoke evacuation in a highly compact form at a very competitive price point.”

###

About the EVA15 Insufflator

The EVA15 insufflator and smoke evacuation system is the first product from Palliare, designed to create a safer operating room environment and deliver best-in-class insufflation and smoke evacuation performance to meet the particular demands of laparoscopic, endoluminal, endoscopic, and robotic surgical procedures.

About Palliare

Palliare was founded in 2018 as a spinout from Irish gastro-diagnostic company Crospon, which was acquired by Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) in 2017. Based in Galway, Ireland, and with US headquarters in Oceanside, CA, Palliare is dedicated to advancing the state of the art in smoke evacuation and insufflation technologies for laparoscopic, endoluminal, endoscopic and robotic surgery. For more information about Palliare, visit www.palliare.com.




