RESULT OF THE TENDER PROCESS FOR THE SELECTION OF NEW AUDITORS

The management board of Solutions 30, with the approval of the audit committee, at its meeting held on June 25, 2021, has decided it will submit to the vote of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of 30 June 2021, a resolution to appoint PKF Audit & Conseil Luxembourg as auditor, succeeding EY whose mandate will expire on that date.

The tender process which has just been completed has led to the selection of PKF Audit & Conseil and will be proposed to Solutions 30 shareholders for approval. Upon completion of the tender process, the PKF Audit & Conseil teams presented the best technical offer and demonstrated their ability to conduct an audit of Solutions 30’s accounts and those of its subsidiaries according to applicable standards.

Subject to the approval of the appointment of PKF Audit & Conseil by the General Meeting, Solutions 30 will implement an adequate transition plan between the previous and the new auditor, with the support of Didier Kling, president of the Chambre Nationale des Conseils Experts Financiers (CNCEF or the French National Chamber of Financial Advisors and Experts) who has been mandated in the context of the conciliation procedure initiated before the Bobigny Court.


About PKF

PKF Audit & Conseil is an approved auditing firm in Luxembourg, a member of the international PKF network. The PKF network consists of 220 member firms in 150 countries and employing more than 20,000 professionals.

Learn more: www.pkf.com

About Solutions 30 SE

The Solutions 30 group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it’s digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 30 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 15,700 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Iberian Peninsula, the United Kingdom, and Poland. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

Solutions 30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indexes: MSCI Europe Small Cap | Tech40 | CAC PME | SBF120 | CAC Mid 60. Visit our website for more information: www.solutions30.com

Contact

Individual shareholders: Shareholders relations - Tel: +33 1 86 86 00 63 - actionnaires@solutions30.com

Analysts/investors: Nathalie Boumendil - Tel: +33 6 85 82 41 95 - nathalie.boumendil@solutions30.com

Press - Image 7:
Leslie Jung - Tel: +44 7818 641803 - ljung@image7.fr
Flore Larger - Tel: +33 6 33 13 41 50 - flarger@image7.fr
Charlotte Le Barbier - Tel: +33 6 78 37 27 60 - clebarbier@image7.fr

Disclaimer

