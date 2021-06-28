checkAd

Nirsevimab shows positive topline results in RSV Phase 2/3 MEDLEY trial

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.06.2021   

Nirsevimab shows positive topline results in RSV Phase 2/3 MEDLEY trial

  • Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is the leading cause of hospitalization in all infants1,2  
  • Nirsevimab is being investigated as a first-in-class single dose immunization to provide protection for all infants entering their first RSV season
  • MEDLEY is the third pivotal trial to report positive data for nirsevimab; regulatory submissions planned for the first half of 2022 


PARIS – June 28, 2021 - In positive topline results from the Phase 2/3 MEDLEY trial, nirsevimab showed a similar safety and tolerability profile compared to palivizumab when administered to preterm infants or those with chronic lung disease (CLD) or congenital heart disease (CHD) entering their first respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) season.3 Safety and tolerability were assessed by the occurrence of all treatment emergent adverse events (TEAEs) and treatment emergent serious adverse events (TESAEs).

RSV, a seasonal virus that typically circulates in autumn through spring in temperate regions, is the most common cause of lower respiratory tract infections (LRTI) and the leading cause of hospitalizations in all infants.1,2,4

“These data for nirsevimab are important as they show a safety and tolerability profile comparable to the only available preventative option against lower respiratory tract infections caused by RSV for preterm infants and those with health conditions,” said Dr. Joseph Domachowske, Professor of Pediatrics and Professor of Microbiology and Immunology at the State University of New York, Upstate Medical Center and MEDLEY trial primary investigator. “Given the typical RSV season lasts nearly five months, there is a potential advantage to providing a preventative option that could help protect all infants with one dose for the entire season.”

MEDLEY is the third pivotal trial to report positive data for nirsevimab. In April, Sanofi reported that nirsevimab met its primary endpoint of achieving a statistically significant reduction of LRTI caused by RSV in healthy preterm and term infants in the Phase 3 MELODY trial. Coupled with recently published Phase 2b trial results, MELODY and MEDLEY results are part of a robust body of evidence demonstrating the potential of nirsevimab to provide RSV protection to all infants. Results from the MELODY and MEDLEY trials will be presented at forthcoming scientific congresses and, along with the Phase 2b results, will form the basis of global regulatory submissions planned for 2022.

