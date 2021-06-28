LONDON, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart, the global retirement savings technology platform provider that powers the Smart Pension Master Trust, one of the 'big four' UK auto enrolment master trusts, has announced today that it is concluding a €193m Series D funding round. Chrysalis Investments, one of the UK's leading crossover investors, has led Smart's Series D funding round with a €88m equity investment, with additional investors to be announced in the coming weeks. The overall round will comprise €129m of primary and €65m of secondary equity.

The investment from Chrysalis, whose portfolio includes Klarna, Wise (formerly TransferWise), Starling Bank, The Hut Group and Graphcore, as well as wefox, the insurtech unicorn from Germany, will see Smart further grow its retirement technology platform offering in the UK, the US, Australia and the Middle East, with additional territories to follow including the Netherlands where the entire retirement system is moving to Defined Contribution (DC).

Commenting on the investment, Richard Watts, Head of Strategy and Co-Manager of Chrysalis Investments said: "Smart is an innovator and continues to establish itself as the leading retirement technology platform provider globally. In just a few years it has disrupted the retirement savings industry, working with some of the world's most well-known financial services providers to create a better way to save toward retirement and access funds during retirement.

"The world has changed. Just as companies like Wise and Klarna add huge benefits to their users via best-in-class financial technology, Smart offers user experience and technology to transform retirement for savers around the world. What Smart has achieved in the last 12 months alone was a real catalyst for our support and we believe that together we can help Andrew and Will achieve their global ambitions."

Chrysalis Investments joins Legal & General, J.P. Morgan, the Link Group, Barclays and Natixis Investment Managers, the strategic investors to date in Smart.

Smart saw enormous growth in 2020, with assets on the platform growing by more than 160% to almost €1.98bn and the successful rollouts of the Smart platform with Bank of Ireland's insurance arm, New Ireland Assurance, and with global insurance giant Zurich and the Dubai International Financial Centre in the Middle East, both at the height of the pandemic.