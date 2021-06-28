checkAd

Smart announces new €193m funding round €88m investment from Chrysalis leads Series D

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
28.06.2021, 08:05  |  73   |   |   

- Chrysalis Investments leads the €193m Series D round

- Round includes €129m of primary and €65m of secondary equity

- Investment will further strengthen Smart's global retirement technology platform offering, and expansion into the world's largest retirement markets

LONDON, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart, the global retirement savings technology platform provider that powers the Smart Pension Master Trust, one of the 'big four' UK auto enrolment master trusts, has announced today that it is concluding a €193m Series D funding round. Chrysalis Investments, one of the UK's leading crossover investors, has led Smart's Series D funding round with a €88m equity investment, with additional investors to be announced in the coming weeks. The overall round will comprise €129m of primary and €65m of secondary equity.

The investment from Chrysalis, whose portfolio includes Klarna, Wise (formerly TransferWise), Starling Bank, The Hut Group and Graphcore, as well as wefox, the insurtech unicorn from Germany, will see Smart further grow its retirement technology platform offering in the UK, the US, Australia and the Middle East, with additional territories to follow including the Netherlands where the entire retirement system is moving to Defined Contribution (DC).

Commenting on the investment, Richard Watts, Head of Strategy and Co-Manager of Chrysalis Investments said: "Smart is an innovator and continues to establish itself as the leading retirement technology platform provider globally. In just a few years it has disrupted the retirement savings industry, working with some of the world's most well-known financial services providers to create a better way to save toward retirement and access funds during retirement.

"The world has changed. Just as companies like Wise and Klarna add huge benefits to their users via best-in-class financial technology, Smart offers user experience and technology to transform retirement for savers around the world. What Smart has achieved in the last 12 months alone was a real catalyst for our support and we believe that together we can help Andrew and Will achieve their global ambitions."

Chrysalis Investments joins Legal & General, J.P. Morgan, the Link Group, Barclays and Natixis Investment Managers, the strategic investors to date in Smart.

Smart saw enormous growth in 2020, with assets on the platform growing by more than 160% to almost €1.98bn and the successful rollouts of the Smart platform with Bank of Ireland's insurance arm, New Ireland Assurance, and with global insurance giant Zurich and the Dubai International Financial Centre in the Middle East, both at the height of the pandemic.

Seite 1 von 3
Sprint Capital Unternehmensanleihe 8,75 % bis 03/32 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Smart announces new €193m funding round €88m investment from Chrysalis leads Series D - Chrysalis Investments leads the €193m Series D round - Round includes €129m of primary and €65m of secondary equity - Investment will further strengthen Smart's global retirement technology platform offering, and expansion into the world's …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Modulaire Group announces acquisition by Brookfield Business Partners
Oleg Bourlakov obituary
BIO Asia-Taiwan 2021 to Go Ahead in 'All Online' Format
European Wellness Aesthetic Academy and Asia e University Collaborate to Elevate the Global Beauty ...
Smart announces new €193m funding round: €88m investment from Chrysalis leads Series D
Samtrade FX Boosts Management Team with Appointment of Financial Services Veteran - Richard Dyason ...
Storytel and The Conan Doyle Estate in exclusive agreement - bestselling author Anthony Horowitz ...
Azelio initiates collaboration with US-based MMR Constructors for joint energy storage projects
Targovax to present at the 4th Annual Next Gen Immuno-oncology Virtual Congress-US Edition
Totogi launches world's most advanced charging system and BSS
Titel
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
Offshore Support Vessel Market Worth $26.8 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Aircraft Tires Market Will Register Higher Application of Kevlar in Tire Manufacturing: Future Market Insights
100% of Hotels in Qatar Are Now Qatar Clean Certified
HH Global to acquire Adare International
CellPoint and Lonza Enter Strategic Collaboration to Deliver CAR-T Cells to Patients at ...
These Are the 14 Cybersecurity Leaders and Teams at the Forefront of Safeguarding Trust
Last mile autonomous delivery robot developed with Ultimaker S3
Spinal Stenosis Devices Market Size Expected to Soar at a Steady CAGR of 2.71% by 2026, Estimates ...
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
MENA region's first carbon offset start-up, Olive Gaea, launches in Dubai
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
Malaysia Pavilion Announces Marrybrown, A Huge Homegrown Success, As Its Official Café Operator ...
Rabbinical Board of UK Jews: London Rabbis Distance Themselves from Pro-Israel (Zionist) Activism
Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus