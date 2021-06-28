checkAd

Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Investment in Guyana & Imminent Drilling Programme

Autor: Accesswire
28.06.2021, 08:10  |  80   |   |   

Strategic Positioning Investment into JHI Canje Block, offshore Guyana, and Imminent Drilling Programme Near-term, low risk, exploration drilling catalysts with significant upside TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas …

Strategic Positioning Investment into JHI Canje Block, offshore Guyana, and Imminent Drilling Programme 
Near-term, low risk, exploration drilling catalysts with significant upside 

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (AIM: ECO, TSX‐V: EOG), an oil and gas exploration company with licences in the proven oil province of Guyana and the highly prospective basins of Namibia, is pleased to announce it has closed a transaction with JHI Associates Inc. ('JHI'), a private company incorporated in Ontario and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, for Eco to acquire up to a 10% interest in JHI (the 'Transaction') and to appoint Keith Hill, a non-executive Director of Eco, to the JHI Board. The Transaction provides Eco with immediate exposure to a current active drilling program in the Canje Block offshore Guyana. The Canje Block is operated by ExxonMobil and is held by Working Interests partners Esso Exploration & Production Guyana Limited (35%), with Total E&P Guyana B.V. (35%), JHI Associates (BVI) Inc. (17.5%) and Mid-Atlantic Oil & Gas Inc. (12.5%).

JHI is a Guyana pure-play deepwater exploration company founded in 2011. In 2014, JHI teamed up with Guyana-based Mid-Atlantic Oil & Gas Inc. ('MOGI') which was awarded the Canje Block in 2015. In 2016, ExxonMobil joined the Canje Block as Operator, and in 2018 TotalEnergies farmed into the Block. Five years of extensive technical and seismic data analysis led to the Canje partners identifying multiple drillable prospects and successfully applying for a multi-well drilling permit. The 2021 multi-well exploration programme on the Canje Block seeks to test the extension of the prolific hydrocarbon system which has resulted in over 9 billion barrels of oil equivalent of recoverable resources being discovered in the adjacent Stabroek Block since 2015.

This transaction will increase Eco Atlantic's presence in the Guyana-Suriname basin to include a three well drilling programme, with the first two firm wells on the Canje Block drilling in 2021 and at least one on the Orinduik Block, subject to partner approval. The Jabillo-1 well is currently being drilled on the Canje Block utilizing the Stena Carron drillship with results expected in July. The Sapote-1 well is scheduled to be drilled later this year in Q3 by the Stena DrillMax in the eastern portion of the Canje Block, which Eco will also have exposure to through its now shareholding in JHI.

Seite 1 von 5
Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Investment in Guyana & Imminent Drilling Programme Strategic Positioning Investment into JHI Canje Block, offshore Guyana, and Imminent Drilling Programme Near-term, low risk, exploration drilling catalysts with significant upside TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Link Global Technologies Operating Hashrate Increases 380%, Over 1.7 EH/s, With the Delivery of ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Investment in Guyana & Imminent Drilling Programme
CRH completes latest phase of Buyback Programme
i3 Energy PLC Announces Operational Update
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Ubique Minerals Readies for Drilling at Daniel’s Harbour Zinc Project; Announces Private ...
Condor Gold Plc ("Condor", "Condor Gold" or the "Company") 14.9m True Width at 3.94g/t Gold ...
Amex Drills Highest Grade Assay at Perron - Reports 79.22 g/t Gold over 6.15 Metres Including ...
Commerce Resources Corp. Provides Update on Summer Drill Program for the Ashram Rare Earth and ...
Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Upcoming Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua Signs 3-Year Endorsement Agreement with Love Hemp Group ...
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Gold Mountain Provides Corporate Update and Guidance for H2 2021
AmmPower Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Hydrogen One
Portland Fire & Rescue Selects BK Technologies' BKR 5000
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:20 Uhr
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
17.06.21
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Guyana Operational Update