Elior Group Announces Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes and New Senior Bank Debt

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.06.2021, 08:20  |  62   |   |   

Regulatory News:

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO

Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR) (Euronext Paris – ISIN: FR 0011950732), one of the world’s leading operators in catering and support services.

Elior Group, a société anonyme organized under the laws of the Republic of France (“Elior”), today announces that it has launched an offering (the “Offering”) of €500,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured fixed rate notes due 2026 (the “Notes”).

Elior also intends, on or about the date of the Offering the Notes, to enter into a new senior unsecured term loan (the “New Term Loan”) of €150,000,000 and a senior unsecured revolving credit facility of €350,000,000.

Elior intends to use the gross proceeds from the Offering, together with the New Term Loan, to repay its existing term loan, for general corporate purposes, and to pay the costs, fees and expenses in relation to the Offering and new senior bank debt.

Cautionary statement

The Notes will be offered outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), subject to prevailing market and other conditions. There is no assurance that the offering will be completed or, if completed, as to the terms on which it is completed. The Notes to be offered have not been registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or unless pursuant to an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any other applicable securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area (the “EEA”). For these purposes, a “retail investor” means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, “MiFID II”); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a “qualified investor” within the meaning of Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (as amended, the “Prospectus Regulation”).

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

